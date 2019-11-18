Morphic to Present at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference
/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that Praveen Tipirneni, M.D., president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a corporate overview at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 1:20 p.m. GMT, in London.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Morphic’s website at https://www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website for a period of 90 days after the conference.
About Morphic Therapeutic
Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.
Morphic Contact
Robert E. Farrell, Jr., VP Finance/Operations and Treasurer
bob.farrell@morphictx.com
781-996-0955
Media Contact
Tom Donovan, Ten Bridge Communications
tom@tenbridgecommunications.com
857-559-3397
