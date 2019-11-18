Morphic to Present at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that Praveen Tipirneni, M.D., president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a corporate overview at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 1:20 p.m. GMT, in London.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Morphic’s website at https://www.morphictx.com . An archived replay will be available on the company’s website for a period of 90 days after the conference.

About Morphic Therapeutic

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com .

Morphic Contact

Robert E. Farrell, Jr., VP Finance/Operations and Treasurer

bob.farrell@morphictx.com

781-996-0955

Media Contact

Tom Donovan, Ten Bridge Communications

tom@tenbridgecommunications.com

857-559-3397



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.