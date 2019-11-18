Luminescence Sun Chemical Security DSS Partnership Provides Augmented Reality Brand Authentication for Wyeth Nutrition (A Division of Nestle) Consumers

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y. and HARLOW, United Kingdom, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luminescence Sun Chemical Security and DSS (NYSE American: DSS), two leading companies in anti-counterfeit and authentication technologies announced today that they have successfully launched their new Augmented Reality Brand Authentication solution in the Greater China Market on the behalf of Wyeth Nutrition’s infant formula brand, ILLUMA. This engagement with an established leader in the infant formula category marks an important milestone for the collaboration between Luminescence Sun Chemical Security and DSS, whose products and solutions are used by governments, corporations and financial institutions around the world to defeat fraud, to help ensure authenticity and engage the consumer.



Tarun Malkani, Vice President & Category Business Head - Wyeth Nutrition commented, “For over 8 years our partners’ leadership and innovative technologies have given Chinese mothers using ILLUMA infant formula full assurance that the products they purchase from Wyeth are both secure and authentic. In addition, communicating with our ILLUMA moms through DSS’s smartphone applications has created a new level of personal consumer engagement. Since our July 2019 relaunch of ILLUMA in China, we have encapsulated a complete product experience that includes branding and cutting-edge digital authentication, creating a single application that excites and educates the consumer at the point of purchase and every time thereafter that they choose to interact with the tin at home.”

DSS’s proprietary Authentiguard authentication system with Augmented Reality technologies is embedded within the printed elements of the package (tin and box) with multiple points of authentication. This brand protection model prevents counterfeiting and tampering as it enters the Asian market, as well as providing exact detail about the product itself and how to use it from the consumer side, all using a smartphone app.

Luminescence Sun Chemical Security provides the security ink with a bespoke taggant, which is incorporated into the printed design on the packaging. This ink can only be authenticated with proprietary readers, which strongly contributes to the authentication process and overall security.

“This multi-layered approach offers the highest level of security to the ILLUMA brand, shielding it from attempts to copy or counterfeit. This reinforces the consumer’s confidence in a company with over 100 years of history. We are proud to work with innovative companies like Wyeth Nutrition,” comments Paul Cooper, President of Luminescence Sun Chemical Security.

Vincent Lum, president of DSS Digital adds, “We believe that the brand protection model is undergoing a fundamental change, and our experience with Wyeth will continue to evolve in the space we call ‘Interactive Brand Protection,’ where consumer engagement and interactivity are bringing a new technology focus to packaging. This also creates further opportunity for the brand protection team to play an even larger role for the companies we serve.”

DSS, Wyeth Nutrition and Sun Chemical will be hosting a case-study panel discussion at this year’s Active and Intelligent Packaging Industry Association World Congress in Amsterdam on November 19, 2019 at 9:55AM local time. For information regarding this event please see below:

https://events.bizzabo.com/AIPIA2019/agenda/session/145229

About Wyeth Nutrition

For the past 100 years, Wyeth Nutrition has pioneered innovative nutrition science with premium-quality products that meet the needs of infants, young children and adults. Through clinical rigor, scientific research, world-class manufacturing and product safety standards, we deliver scientifically sound solutions that offer parents confidence to help nourish children and support healthy futures, when breastfeeding is not an option. By partnering with mothers, doctors and scientists, we continue to discover and learn what is needed to ensure the best advancement for the health and well-being of future generations. Wyeth Nutrition - Together Nurturing a Healthier Generation. In 2012 Wyeth Nutrition was acquired by Nestlé SA and operates as part of Nestlé Nutrition.

ABOUT DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. (DSS)

For over 15 years, DSS has protected corporations, financial institutions, and governments from sophisticated and costly fraud. DSS' innovative anti-counterfeit, authentication, and brand protection solutions are deployed to prevent attacks which threaten products, digital presence, financial instruments, and identification. AuthentiGuard®, the company's flagship product, provides authentication capability through a smartphone application so businesses can empower a wide range of employees, supply chain personnel, and consumers to track their brands and verify authenticity. For more information on DSS visit http://www.dsssecure.com .

ABOUT LUMINESCENCE SUN CHEMICAL SECURITY

Formed in 1987, Luminescence Sun Chemical Security manufactures innovative security inks for banknotes, security documents and brand authentication. Our inks are suitable for offset, intaglio, flexo, gravure, screen, numbering and inkjet processes and are used to print billions of banknotes, documents and secure products globally each year. Most of our inks are custom-made to meet the customer’s exact technical requirements and preferred drying process. Our philosophy of supply gives our customers the highest levels of innovation, security, discretion and confidentiality. “Inspiring confidence” is in everything we do.

