New eCatalog Helps Remove Installation Barriers, Lower Project Costs of Packaged CHP Systems

The Packaged Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems eCatalog, developed by the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO), within the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, was introduced today at POWERGEN International, the world’s largest power generation event. The eCatalog is an open-source, web-based platform for CHP users that want to learn about packaged CHP systems. This online tool assists in removing installation barriers, lowering project costs and development times, and reducing perceived risks of installing CHP.

CHP systems are highly efficient forms of distributed electricity generation that can supplement, or even replace (e.g. during blackouts), power from the grid. Most CHP installations involve custom engineering and design, whereas packaged systems in the eCatalog are standardized or pre-engineered and can be assembled off-site. This reduces the time and expense of developing a CHP installation.

The eCatalog includes packaged CHP systems with select features designed to reduce economic and performance risk for both the end-user and supplier. CHP users can review standardized electrical and thermal performance data for packaged CHP systems offered by recognized CHP system providers.

The eCatalog features include:

CHP packagers provide pre-engineered and tested packaged CHP systems that meet or exceed DOE performance requirements.

provide pre-engineered and tested packaged CHP systems that meet or exceed DOE performance requirements. CHP solution providers responsibly install, commission, maintain, and service recognized packaged CHP systems. Solution providers also serve as a single point of project responsibility.

responsibly install, commission, maintain, and service recognized packaged CHP systems. Solution providers also serve as a single point of project responsibility. CHP customer engagement partners (utilities, states, municipalities, and federal agencies) support the deployment of packaged CHP by linking their CHP outreach programs, support resources, and applicable incentive programs to the eCatalog.

DOE has conducted a comprehensive review of the engineering and performance test data submitted by the recognized packagers. The DOE review process also assures eCatalog users that recognized packagers and solution providers have proven engineering, design, assembly, installation, and service capabilities to provide packaged CHP systems that can be easily installed and commissioned, and that deliver the specified performance.

The CHP eCatalog is the product of a voluntary public–private partnership designed to validate packaged CHP technologies for growing commercial, institutional, multifamily, government, and light manufacturing markets. The tool currently includes packaged CHP systems ranging from 24 kilowatts to 7.5 megawatts offered by a core group of recognized packagers and solutions providers throughout the nation.

Click here to access the CHP eCatalog. It will continually be updated with additional packages, packagers, solution providers, and customer engagement partners. Visit the DOE Packaged CHP Accelerator website to learn more about packaged CHP and ongoing initiatives.