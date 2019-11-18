Minimizer introduces its largest tool box to date

New 50-inch box hits heavy duty aftermarket in time for Christmas

Blooming Prairie, Minn., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 'Do you have a bigger tool box?' is a question Minimizer says is common among end-user customers.

“We get it all the time,” Minimizer Director of Marketing Steve Hansen said. “A 36-inch tool box isn’t necessarily big enough for certain applications, and we pride ourselves in meeting consumer demand.”

Hansen says that demand is the primary reason the company is introducing a new 50-inch tool box to the heavy duty aftermarket.

“Frequently, we hear about drivers that need additional space for tools, and this new box presents the perfect solution,” Hansen said. “For instance, many drivers carry a shovel, and this 50-inch tool box can accommodate a full-size shovel.”

Made from a proprietary material that the company says will never rust, corrode, crack, or need paint, Minimizer tool boxes come with a lifetime warranty.

“I can count on one hand the number of warranty claims we’ve had since I’ve been here. And I started with the company 13 years ago,” Training Director Rick Swenson said.

The 50-inch tool box comes in six standard colors – black, red, white, silver, yellow, and granite – and is available in two styles - chest and underbody.

Visit the Minimizer website to learn more about the new 50-inch tool box.

Steve Hansen Minimizer 8002483855 steve@minimizer.com



