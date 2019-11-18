Associa Minnesota President Honored as one of the 500 Most Powerful Business Leaders in Minnesota

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn Park, MN, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Minnesota branch president, JoAnn Borden, has been honored as one of the 500 Most Powerful Business Leaders in Minnesota.



For the second year, the Minnesota 500 identified the 500 most powerful and influential leaders in Minnesota across more than 60 industries, including business, nonprofits, healthcare, and manufacturing. Minnesota 500 profiles the best and brightest individuals, shares the secrets to their successes, and brings attention to amazing people in Minnesota.



Ms. Borden has more than 20 years of association management experience and has been with Associa Minnesota since 2011. She has served in a variety of capacities including community development director, community manager, vice president, and president. She has also served as president of the board of directors for the Community Associations Institute – Minnesota chapter.



“It is a huge honor for JoAnn to be recognized as one of the 500 Most Powerful Business Leaders in Minnesota,” stated Steve McKinley, Associa senior vice president. “Her vast industry knowledge and unwavering dedication to our clients makes her the perfect recipient. She is an amazing team leader and it is a pleasure to call her my esteemed teammate.”



