Joint Press Release on the Polish-U.S. Nuclear Industry Forum

WARSAW, POLAND - We are pleased to announce that on November 18, 2019, in Warsaw, Poland, the Government of the Republic of Poland, with support from the Government of the United States, hosted the Polish-U.S. Nuclear Industry Forum. Poland’s Secretary of State in the Chancellery of the Prime Minister andGovernment Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski, U.S. Ambassador Georgette Mosbacher, and Assistant Secretary of Energy for International Affairs Theodore J. Garrish delivered opening remarks.

The objective of the Polish-U.S. Nuclear Industry Forum, announced during the August 31, 2019 2nd U.S.-Poland Strategic Dialogue on Energy by Minister Naimski and Secretary Perry in Warsaw, Poland, is to continue engagement between the Polish and U.S. nuclear industries and leverage Poland’s impressive economic growth.

Forum participants included U.S. nuclear technology and service companies, Polish and American manufacturing and engineering companies, industry councils, and 55 Polish companies.

“I’m encouraged to see Poland embracing emissions-free nuclear energy and its contribution to energy security by making it part of Poland’s plans for a diversified energy mix to meet their growing energy needs,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. “As a strategic partner, I am thrilled with the level of participation from our nuclear industry today, and I look forward to continued nuclear industry engagement between our two countries in order to strengthen the region’s energy security and diversification while furthering business opportunities abroad.”

"Today's event is a product of multiple engagements under the Poland-U.S. Strategic Energy Dialogue which aims to further develop the Polish-American partnership in the nuclear energy sector. Representatives of several dozen Polish and American companies are meeting today for direct talks to better understand potential benefits to Polish companies that could be realized under this partnership," said Secretary of State in the Chancellery of the Prime Minister and Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski.

