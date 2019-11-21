ROBIN TOALSON JOINS TOP US CASTER MANUFACTURER TO EXPAND TEXAS REGION

Caster Concepts

Caster Concepts, a manufacturer of heavy-duty industrial caster wheels, adds Robin Toalson as their new Regional Account Manager for the Texas Region.

ALBION, MI, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caster Concepts, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty industrial casters and wheels, proudly announces the addition of Robin Toalson as their new Regional Account Manager for the Texas Region. Robin has nearly two decades of sales experience solving her customers’ unique challenges. Before coming to Caster Concepts, Robin worked for Magnus Mobility, a leading supplier of casters and material handling supplies in Texas. As a native Texan, she fully understands the market, the area and the industry-specific situations these companies continually face.

“I believe that consistently hiring great people sets Caster Concepts ahead of our competitors, which is why I am so pleased to have Robin join us as a Regional Account Manager,” notes Bill Dobbins, CEO and President of Caster Concepts. “Her proven ability to solve any customer’s unique challenge will give us a strategic advantage while helping us make a lasting impact in a manufacturing-rich area like Texas.”

As an experienced sales representative, Robin is highly focused on delivering the best application for her clients. Click here to request a quote or view our complete line of products. You can also download our catalog.

About Caster Concepts

Caster Concepts, located in Albion, Michigan, is one of the country’s leading providers of standard and custom caster wheels. Proudly built in America, these caster products ranging from medium-duty series to heavy-duty series to meet any application. Companies depend on the many ergonomic innovations of Caster Concepts to help them increase productivity and reduce the risk of worker injury. Caster Concepts also manufactures caster wheels to withstand impact, corrosion, temperature extremes and chemicals found in harsh industrial environments. Caster Concepts is ISO 9001-2008 certified and offers one of the industry’s shortest lead times, making them the premier choice for many industries. For more information please visit https://www.casterconcepts.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.