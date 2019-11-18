Automotive Ventilated Seats Market To Reach USD 10.23 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Automotive Ventilated Seats Market Size – USD 6.7 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.48%, Automotive Ventilated Seats Industry Trends – Increasing climate globally has led to the rise in the demand for comfortable and cooled seats in the vehicle, thus fostering the growth of the global Automotive Ventilated Seats market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising global temperatures coupled with the increasing demand for comfortable seating in vehicles has fostered the growth of the market. The average drive time spent in vehicles is also on the rise which is another factor attributing to the increasing demand for comfort seats.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Automotive Ventilated Seats market was valued at USD 6.7 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% from 2019 to 2026. Rising global temperatures as well as the increasing demand for comfortable seating in vehicle are the major factors attributing to the growth of the market over the forecasted period. The rise in global production of automobiles has led to an increase in global CO2 emissions. This has led to an increased demand for alternatives for cooling cars. Moreover, increasing average drive time spent in vehicles has led to a rise in demand for comfort seats. This is expected to fuel the demand for ventilated seats in automobiles.

Ventilated seats which are used in electric vehicles will thus witness a surge in demand over the future years as more and more customers start purchasing electric vehicles. With the rise in the adoption of electric vehicles globally, the demand for Automotive Ventilated Seats is forecasted to increase through 2026.

Major trend that can help increase the demand for ventilated seats over the forecasted period is the switch from conventional powered vehicles to electric powered vehicles which will further propel the demand for Ventilated Seats in electric vehicles over the forecasted period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Global Automotive Ventilated Seats market is forecast to grow at a rate of 5.48% CAGR to reach a valuation of USD 10.23 Billion in 2026.

Rising automotive industry in countries like China, India will witness fast growing demand for ventilated seats over the forecasted period.

The automotive manufacturers are also focusing on developing ventilated headrests for the vehicles that will provide additional comfort to the driver while covering long distances

with rising heat and global warming during the past few years, one of the major problems faced by the drivers is the increasing amount of heat within the car cabins. Even in cooler regions, it is very difficult to maintain the temperature inside the vehicles, in order to ensure safe driving and comfortability. Therefore, seat ventilations combined with micro-climate offers value addition and significant benefits which maintains the well-being of long-distance drivers.

Commercial vehicles segment is forecasted to grow the fastest through the forecasted period.

Axial fans can be run at a lower speed without having a huge effect on the amount of air that is produced.

Automotive Ventilated seats use energy more efficiently than air conditioners for cooling the car. Though they don't eliminate fuel use and pollution, they minimize it.

Radial Fan segment is forecasted to grow the fastest through the forecasted period of 2019 to 2026 with a CAGR of 5.6%. Radial fans displace an average volume of air and are meant for high pressure systems. They have the advantage that they are very energy efficient and can realize high pressure.

Fuel-consumption standards drive down China’s use of fuel by the on-road sector and encourage the uptake of advanced vehicle-efficiency technologies. This region is looking ahead to advance post-2020 standards for light-duty vehicles.

Key participants include Adient (Ireland), Lear Corporation (US), Faurecia (France), Continental (Germany), Toyota (Japan), Magna (Canada), TS Tech (Japan), Hyundai Transys (South Korea), Brose (Germany), and NHK (Japan).

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Automotive Ventilated Seats Market on the basis of Ventilation Type, Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel, Fabric Type, and Region:

Ventilation Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Active Ventilation

Passive Ventilation

Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Passenger Vehicle Hatchback Sedan MPV SUV Crossover Coupe Convertible Others

Commercial Vehicle Bus Box Truck Cargo Van Limousine Pickup truck Others

Two-wheelers

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

OEM

Aftermarket

Fabric type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Leather Genuine leather Synthetic leather

Polyester

Polyurethane

Nylon

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

