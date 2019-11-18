Hupy and Abraham Managing Partner Jason Abraham and Two Firm Attorneys Chosen for Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Annual Lists

/EIN News/ -- Milwaukee, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Congratulations to Attorneys Jason Abraham, Timothy Schelwat and Robert Domol, who have been named to the 2019 list of Wisconsin Super Lawyers and Rising Stars. The Super Lawyers list provides visibility to attorneys who exhibit excellence in the practice of law. It is highly regarded as the premium source for outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional accomplishments.

This is the sixth consecutive year that Managing Partner Jason Abraham has been named to the Wisconsin Super Lawyers list. Attorney Robert Domol has been placed on the Wisconsin Rising Stars list for the eighth time.

Attorneys Abraham and Schelwat were selected to the Super Lawyers list based on a multiphase process that involved peer nominations and evaluations that were combined with third-party research. They were chosen due to their superior conduct in 12 areas of professional achievement. Only 5% of the lawyers in the state of Wisconsin can be named to Super Lawyers.

Attorney Domol was selected to the 2019 Wisconsin Rising Stars list, which uses a process similar to the Super Lawyers list. To be eligible for inclusion in Rising Stars, candidates must be 40 years old or younger. No more than 2.5% of lawyers in the state are named to this list.

The firm would like to congratulate these attorneys on this achievement and receiving recognition for their longtime commitment to serving clients at the highest level.



Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

Founded in 1969 in Milwaukee, personal injury law firm Hupy and Abraham, S.C. has a record of success, collecting over a billion dollars for over 70,000 satisfied clients. With 11 offices in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa, the firm has a reputation of providing sound legal representation to accident victims and giving back to the community. The firm has donated more than $1 million to thousands of charitable organizations.

Hupy and Abraham, S.C. has received top ratings from national professional organizations and voted best by the public. The firm and its staff have received over 250 awards praising service provided and dedication to the legal field.

###

Attachment

Irene Sarumi Hupy and Abraham, S.C. 414-982-2091 ISarumi@hupy.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.