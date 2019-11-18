Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Announces Organizational Updates

Portfolio Management Changes

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (Mawer) today announced portfolio manager changes on the firm’s fixed income strategies. Mr. James Redpath, CFA, lead portfolio manager of the Canadian and Global Bond strategies and the Canadian Money Market strategy, is currently on a personal leave of absence. Mr. Michael Crofts, CFA, will remain co-manager of Mawer’s fixed income strategies until his retirement from the firm on December 31, 2019. Mr. Curtis Elkington, CFA and Ms. Stefanie Wei, CFA, CPA, CMA, continue in their roles of fixed income analysts on Mawer’s fixed income strategies.

Effective January 1, 2020, Mr. Paul Moroz, CFA, Chief Investment Officer and Director of Mawer, and co-manager of the Global Equity and Global Equity Small Cap strategies, will assume the role of interim co-manager of Mawer’s Canadian Bond, Global Bond and Canadian Money Market strategies.

These portfolio manager changes will affect the Mawer Canadian Money Market Fund, the Mawer Global Bond Fund and the Mawer Canadian Bond Fund.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of foundations and not-for-profit organizations, pension plans, strategic alliances and individual investors for over 45 years. The firm manages in excess of $60 billion across all major asset classes. Visit Mawer at www.mawer.com .

For more information:

Allison Webb

Chief Marketing Officer

+1 403 776 1124

awebb@mawer.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.