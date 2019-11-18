Canadian Council of Child and Youth Advocates urges increased awareness of children’s rights this National Child Day

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Council of Child and Youth Advocates (CCCYA) encourages Canadians to expand their knowledge and understanding of children’s rights by participating in activities across the country in the lead up to National Child Day on November 20.



“National Child Day is an opportunity to draw our collective attention to rights of the child ­– rights we advance all year round,” said Del Graff, Alberta Child and Youth Advocate and president of the CCCYA. “As we mark the 30th anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, we must remind ourselves that all children are entitled to these rights. Let’s celebrate our country’s achievements in advancing children’s rights, yet remember there is still much work to do.”

National Child Day commemorates the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) on November 20, 1989. Canada became a signatory to the UNCRC in May 1990 and ratified the document in December 1991. The Convention enshrines a broad range of rights to health, safety, well-being and education for children.

The CCCYA works to ensure the rights of children and youth are advanced, and their voices heard. The CCCYA calls on all individual Canadians, as well as governments, to make standing up for children’s rights a priority, and to ensure the rights of young people in our lives and communities are protected.

For more information on National Child Day activities in your area, please contact the CCCYA member’s office in your jurisdiction.

