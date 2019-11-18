Cloudian Makes Two Executive Appointments to Power Further Innovation and Growth

/EIN News/ -- Former HDS, Pivot3 and BlueArc Executive Carlo Garbagnati Named Vice President of Engineering



Founding Engineering Leader Gary Ogasawara Becomes CTO

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its growth and market momentum, Cloudian® today announced two executive appointments that strengthen the company’s technical leadership. Carlo Garbagnati has joined Cloudian as vice president of engineering, bringing 25 years of management experience in storage and infrastructure to the role, at companies ranging from early stage start-ups to larger industry players such as HDS (now Hitachi Vantara), Pivot3 and BlueArc. He succeeds Gary Ogasawara, whom Cloudian has named as its first chief technology officer. These executive appointments reinforce the company’s emergence as the leading independent object storage provider, most recently reflected in Cloudian’s new partnerships with VMware and Seagate.

“Carlo’s success in driving the development of innovative solutions within highly competitive markets—including hybrid cloud and big data analytics—makes him a great addition to the Cloudian team,” said Michael Tso, CEO of Cloudian. “He will scale our engineering team worldwide and ensure we continue to provide customers with the best storage platform to protect and leverage their growing data volumes, both on-premises and in hybrid cloud environments.”

Garbagnati previously served as an engineering vice president at HDS, Pivot3, BlueArc, Quantum and Meridian Data, overseeing development and delivery of major hardware and software products as well as multi-site team management, quality assurance and sustaining engineering.

“The strength of Cloudian’s HyperStore® object storage platform—from its fully native S3 compatibility to its rich metadata tagging and other unique features—is clearly evident from the company’s success in expanding its customer base and industry alliances over the past few years,” said Garbagnati. “I am super excited to work with the engineering team to build on the industry-defining work they’ve done and deliver even greater benefits to our customers and partners.”

New CTO Position

In his new role as CTO, former Vice President of Engineering Gary Ogasawara will focus on Cloudian’s long-term technology vision and direction, including the interaction of HyperStore with next-gen data analytics platforms, container-based compute technologies and multi-cloud architectures.

“As head of engineering since Cloudian’s founding, Gary has been instrumental to our success,” said Tso. “I look forward to his continued contributions to drive Cloudian’s strategy in future-generation data management solutions.”

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at cloudian.com .

