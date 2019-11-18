Break Free from Costly Streaming Services

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Monthly subscription fees for streaming video services can really add up. That’s why television, film and music stars – such as The Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Sherzinger, Terrance Howard (“Hustle & Flow,” “Empire”), Chris Noth (“Sex and the City,” “Law & Order”), Carmen Electra (“Baywatch,” “Scary Movie”) and Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph from season 23 of “The Bachelor” – are breaking up with their paid streaming services in new commercials that appear to be typical therapy sessions, instead opting for a free streaming option like Tubi. With more than 15,000 movies and TV shows, the advertiser-supported service is available on nearly every type of device, including Android and iOS mobile devices, video game consoles, plug-and-play streaming devices and more. To learn more, check out this video and start streaming for free at Tubi.TV.



