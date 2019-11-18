The Resource Group Team Joins Armanino

Brings Expanded Capabilities and Consulting Offerings to Seattle Market

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced the team from The Resource Group (TRG) is joining the firm’s Seattle office effective December 1, 2019. The Resource Group has been serving the Seattle market for the past 32 years further expanding Armanino’s reach and capabilities in the Pacific Northwest.



The Resource Group helps clients with financial management automation and integration through ERP and accounting software solutions such as Sage Intacct and Microsoft Dynamics GP. The team will complement Armanino’s award-winning Technology Consulting and Data and Analytics practice. Armanino opened its downtown Seattle office this past March and continues to invest in the region and leverage its close proximity to Microsoft for its customers.

“Digital Transformation is top of mind for most companies looking to optimize strategy and operations, and adding the TRG team to our Microsoft and Sage Intacct practices is an important addition for Armanino,” said Matt Armanino, CEO at Armanino LLP. “The firm is dedicated to strategic growth and innovation that brings the brightest people and best resources to our clients, which is why we are so excited to welcome The Resource Group as we expand our capabilities in Seattle.”

Both firms bring to the market a wide array of software capabilities and proprietary solutions such as industry accelerators, banking automation, sales integrators and connectors to various finance solutions across multiple platforms.

The TRG team will add to the 400 consultants already on Armanino’s staff. These new team members, whose knowledge of Sage Intacct and Microsoft Dynamics will be further complemented by Armanino’s full breadth of technology, software, tax, audit, outsourced finance and accounting, and many other business solutions.

“This is the coming together of two world-class teams that share the same standards in client service and driving value,” said Marty Schillaci, co-founder of The Resource Group. “As an award-winning VAR that values software innovation, The Resource Group saw a lot of opportunity to bring more to clients together with Armanino’s vast experience and industry presence.”

Armanino has been listed on Inside Public Accounting’s Best of the Best Managed Firms list for 15 out of the last 17 years. It is regularly featured in best places to work lists and was named by ClearlyRated as a 2019 Best of Accounting in Client Satisfaction for the fourth consecutive year.

This transaction with The Resource Group is scheduled to close on December 1, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP ( https://www.armaninollp.com/ ) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group ( www.amfmediagroup.com ), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital ( www.intersectcapitalllc.com ), is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group

925.790.2788

kyle@amfmediagroup.com



