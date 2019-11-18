Rookout Announces a Hybrid Kubernetes Debugger, Enabling DevOps Teams To Fix Their Apps On The Fly

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rookout, a modern debugging platform, today announces a Hybrid Kubernetes Debugger. Developers can now have a full understanding of their Kubernetes application in real-time and fix problems on the fly without having to write new code, equivalent to fixing a bike while still riding it. Rookout is the only platform that allows teams to observe deep code in their Kubernetes applications across monoliths, serverless functions, and Kubernetes microservices.

“We’ve seen DevOps teams continue to struggle with debugging Kubernetes microservices using traditional methods,” said Or Weis, CEO and Co-Founder of Rookout. “They either debug on their local machines and hope that it mirrors accurately what’s happening in the cloud, or they write endless log lines to gain better visibility into how their applications are behaving.”



Debugging Kubernetes applications is especially challenging with traditional approaches given the level of abstraction. This abstraction allows the developer to write code or business process without thinking about where that code is running, which is great for productivity and scaling applications -- but it introduces new challenges. Mainly, if development teams don’t know what server or container the code is running on, then it becomes increasingly difficult to do effective debugging and root-cause analysis.

The industry-wide solution to this problem has been to discard traditional debugging tools in preference for writing more logs. The problem here is that writing logs takes away time from developers, as well as resources and money to store the logs. This also leads to a performance hit for customers, as a result of the memory and CPU logs take away from the application.

Developers using the Hybrid Kubernetes Debugger have seen the time it takes to identify problems and debug applications reduced from hours to a few minutes. With this new solution, they are essentially adopting a new hybrid workflow that is unified and seamless across their local, cloud, legacy and cutting-edge systems.

“Rookout helps me get the debugging data I need in seconds instead of waiting for several hours,” said Jerry Pineda, Maverik’s Enterprise Software Architect, “As a result, our mean time to resolution for most issues is slashed by up to 80%, which is huge for us.”



About Rookout

Rookout is a data extraction and pipelining platform that provides an unparalleled capability to collect any piece of data, from the deepest levels of live code, on-demand. Using non-breaking breakpoints, Rookout empowers engineers to find the information they need and deliver it anywhere, in order to understand and advance their software. With Rookout, software teams, save hours of work and reduce debugging and logging time by 80% — with zero friction, overhead, or risk. Rookout is SOC2 compliant and is currently available in Python, Node.js, and JVM runtimes, in all environments from on-prem to serverless.



