IT Weapons Announces New Turnkey Solution for Office 365 Security

/EIN News/ -- BRAMPTON, Ontario, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, IT Weapons, the IT Services Division of Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ), announced a new suite of services designed to provide a critical layer of protection when it comes to securing your Office 365 email and application data. Office 365: Security & Protection is a value-rich bundle of services designed to deliver simplicity and turn-key enhanced security when using Microsoft Cloud services.



Cloud solutions such as Office 365 and Exchange Online provide users with exceptional usability and productivity, however, as organizations and users shift towards cloud-based tools and storage, data security remains a growing concern. Office 365: Security & Protection is an end-to-end streamlined security solution for Office 365 and Exchange Online that protects user data in the Cloud and removes the increasing complexity of managing configurations, policies, compliance and more.

“Office 365 has become the leading platform for workplace productivity and collaboration, but not everyone realizes the data protection risks that still face every Canadian business,” said Jason MacBean, Vice President, Services & Support at IT Weapons. “Microsoft does an amazing job securing their data centres and platforms, building world-class tools and ensuring availability, but it’s important for businesses to know that ongoing management and configuration for data security is still your responsibility, and it shouldn’t be an afterthought.”

“With rising security risks threatening businesses with data loss and crippling downtime, every company must accept that today’s Cloud and SaaS applications don’t make you immune to ransomware, insider attacks, and human error,” said MacBean. “This is why we are launching our Office 365: Security & Protection Solution. It is designed to help you protect your data and your reputation when it comes to Office 365 and Exchange Online.”

For more information on this new solution from IT Weapons, please click here .

For more information about Konica Minolta Canada, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca or call 1-866-890-6600.



About IT Weapons

IT Weapons, a division of Konica Minolta, is a Canadian leader in secure cloud solutions and managed IT services. Trust IT Weapons to help you simplify technology and transform your business with premier security and compliance, and award-winning client experience. For more information, please visit www.itweapons.com and follow us on social media for technology news and updates.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ ( www.reshapework.ca ). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 12 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) .

