Decision Lens Appoints Dr. Alison Denton as Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decision Lens, the leading provider of SaaS-based software for portfolio planning and resource optimization, announced today that Dr. Alison Denton has been promoted to lead the operations of the company as Chief Operating Officer. Decision Lens prides itself on outstanding customer delivery, implementation, and enabling customers to realize success in achieving specific business and performance outcomes, and the Decision Lens software product combined with the Customer Success and Account Management organizations are key to achieving the company’s high subscription renewal rates. Dr. Denton brings nearly 20 years of expertise in strategic planning and portfolio management, and she specializes in services to enable successful customer implementations for Decision Lens’ clients.

“Alison has a proven track record of successfully scaling our business and delivering for increasingly aggressive performance targets. She has outstanding rapport with customers who understand that she puts their success above all other priorities,” explains John Saaty, CEO. “We are excited to have Alison join the Decision Lens Executive team!”

Prior to joining Decision Lens, Alison was the Director of Facilities Planning at Arlington Public Schools where she focused on capital planning, process improvement, and public participation. She also previously worked as an information technology professional and administrator at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, IL.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens is portfolio planning software that enables organizations to create dynamic and scalable plans where course corrections are informed by a regular convergence of strategy, data, and performance. Our software's algorithms enable forward progress towards the execution of strategy through automated recommendations, smarter resource allocation, enterprise visibility, and better results.

