Global Heat Exchangers Market Analysis and Outlook 2015-2024 with 2018 as the Base Year
This research service analyzes the global heat exchangers market in detail from 2015 to 2024, where the base year of the study is 2018. This study examines the various product segments, end-user industries, and market shares, and offers a competitive analysis of the global market participants. Regional analyses are provided for North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of World (RoW).
Positive economic activity, focus on energy efficiency, and increased investments in the energy sector are set to sustain long-term market growth. North America, the largest economy in the world, recovered from sluggish demand to post strong growth in 2018. The renewed business optimism and rebuilding, and in some cases, the replacement of aging equipment are expected to drive growth in the energy sector, particularly in the oil and gas sector. The Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region is also expected to follow a similar growth trajectory.
Strength in the EU economy is expected to sustain short-term growth while upcoming events in the Middle East are expected to sustain medium-term growth. Similarly, Asia-Pacific, home to two of the fastest-growing major economies in the world, is another key growth engine due to the rising wealth in the region and the growth of the manufacturing sector. China and India are global powerhouses in the energy sector. The countries are expected to generate strong demand for heat exchangers throughout the forecast period, eventually helping the region become the largest revenue generator.
However, commoditization of the product increases the price pressure, affecting the profit margins of the market participants, especially in the light of intense competition from low-cost manufacturers. The biggest threat to this market is the US-China trade war; sanctions could dampen investment in key sectors and have a direct impact on the sales of heat exchangers. The focus on reduced system footprint, total cost of ownership, and reduced energy consumption are expected to result in a greater push for plate heat exchangers and the reduced adoption of shell-and-tube heat exchangers in many applications.
Research Highlights
This study examines the key growth drivers, restraints, product segments, and end-user industries in each region, and provides forecasts by end-user industry, product segments, and individual regions. In addition, this study also highlights future growth opportunities and the strategic imperatives that need to be undertaken by the market participants, in order to capitalize on these growth opportunities. This research service also includes a CEO's 360-degree perspective.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements - Heat Exchangers Market
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Overview - Research Scope
- Market Overview - Definitions
- Market Overview - Geographic Scope
- Market Overview - End-user Segmentation
- Market Overview - Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Heat Exchangers Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Heat Exchangers Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Industry
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Heat Exchangers Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitor Growth Analysis
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Become a Provider of Smart Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Invest in Additive Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Focus on Energy Efficiency
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. CEO's 360 Degree Perspective on the Heat Exchangers Market
- CEO's 360 Degree Perspective
8. North American Heat Exchangers Market
- North American Heat Exchangers Market - Key Findings
9. Forecasts and Trends - North American Heat Exchangers Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Industry
10. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - North American Heat Exchangers Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- EMEA Heat Exchangers Market
- EMEA Heat Exchangers Market - Key Findings
- Forecasts and Trends - EMEA Heat Exchangers Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Industry
- Market Share and Competitive Analysis - EMEA Heat Exchangers Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
11. APAC Heat Exchangers Market
- APAC Heat Exchangers Market - Key Findings
12. Forecasts and Trends - APAC Heat Exchangers Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Industry
13. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - APAC Heat Exchangers Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
14. LATAM Heat Exchangers Market
- LATAM Heat Exchangers Market - Key Findings
15. Forecasts and Trends - LATAM Heat Exchangers Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Industry
16. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - LATAM Heat Exchangers Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
17. The Last Word
- 3 Big Predictions
18. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Partial List of Companies Interviewed
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7rq0rg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
