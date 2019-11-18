TSANet appoints new board member

/EIN News/ -- Board of Director position filled by Jennifer Lowry, Director, Customer Experience (CX), Cisco Systems

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSANet (Technical Support Alliance Network), the industry’s largest vendor neutral support alliance, has appointed Jennifer Lowry, Director of Customer Experience (CX) at Cisco Systems, to the TSANet Board of Directors.

“Jennifer’s election to the TSANet Board comes at a time where the organization is completing its transitions to the new TSANet Connect collaboration platform. Where the member migration is nearly complete, we’ve already seen members moving forward with enhancements to the platform. Jennifer’s experience and expertise will be especially helpful as the Board continues to look at new and innovative ways to increase the value of TSANet membership. I’m very much looking forward to her strategic contribution to the organization,” said Dennis Smeltzer, TSANet president.

“TSANet, with its focus on multi-vendor collaboration, is an incredible way in which we can deliver a seamless experience for our Customers. Within Customer Experience (CX) at Cisco, we leverage these capabilities for our essential services such as Solution Support. I’m excited to evangelize the new TSANet innovations to the industry and here within Cisco,” said Jennifer Lowry.

Jennifer Lowry is Director of Customer Experience at Cisco Systems in the US Commercial business. In her role, she runs Customer Success at Scale; that means she wakes up every day ensuring her customers choose, use, and love the products that they buy from Cisco. Prior to Customer Experience (CX), Jennifer was a foundational member of the Connected Analytics Business Unit – a product portfolio that delivers streaming analytics specialized for Manufacturing, Retail and Service Providers industries. She has made deep contributions to the Cisco service business, where she pioneered the Solution Support business from the ground up, developing and scaling the business from concept to $100M – while leveraging many TSANet capabilities.

Jennifer joins the existing board members: René Karel (VMware), Deepak Chawla (Nutanix), Jim West (Citrix Systems), Kenny Loo (Dell EMC), Richard Long (Actian Corporation), Uwe Schaefer (Hewlett-Packard Enterprise), F. Duane Watkins (IBM), Michelle Huenink (Microsoft Corporation), John Boggs (NetApp), and Scott Froehlich (Red Hat).

About TSANet

Founded in 1993, TSANet (Technical Support Alliance Network) is a worldwide, multivendor alliance that offers an industry-wide forum to facilitate servicing multivendor customers while providing an infrastructure for more efficient multivendor problem solving. Membership consists of more than five hundred software and hardware companies. TSANet can be reached at (913) 345-9311 or at www.tsanet.org.

