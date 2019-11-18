Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Closing of Class A Common Stock Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETA) (“Reata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,760,000 shares of its Class A common stock, which included 360,000 shares sold pursuant to the underwriters’ full exercise of their option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $183.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Reata from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $505.1 million.



Citigroup, Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Stifel acted as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Baird, Cantor and Ladenburg Thalmann acted as the co-managers for the offering.

Reata intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which include, but are not limited to, advancing the development of bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone through clinical trials, preparing to file New Drug Applications for bardoxolone for the treatment of patients with Alport syndrome and omaveloxolone for the treatment of patients with Friederich’s ataxia, planning for commercialization of its potential products, and making payments due under our agreement with AbbVie Inc.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 23, 2018. The offering was conducted only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by request at Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146); at Jefferies, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Departments, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; at SVB Leerink, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; or Stifel, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This news release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata’s two most advanced clinical candidates, bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) and omaveloxolone, target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling. Bardoxolone and omaveloxolone are investigational drugs, and their safety and efficacy have not been established by any agency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated use of net proceeds of the offering, the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials, our plans to research, develop and commercialize our product candidates, our plans to submit regulatory filings, and our ability to obtain and retain regulatory approval of our product candidates. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “will,” “may,” “aims,” “plans” “model,” and “expects.” Forward-looking statements are based on Reata’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all; (ii) the timing, costs, conduct, and outcome of our conical trials and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including the timing of the initiation and availability of data from such trials; (iii) the timing and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for our product candidates; (iv) whether regulatory authorities determine that additional trials or data are necessary in order to obtain approval; (v) the potential market size and the size of the patient populations for our product candidates, if approved for commercial use, and the market opportunities for our product candidates; and (vi) other factors set forth in Reata’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, under the caption “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Corporate:

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(972) 865-2219

info@reatapharma.com

Investor Relations:

Vinny Jindal

Vice President, Strategy

(469) 374-8721

ir@reatapharma.com

Media:

Matt Middleman, M.D.

LifeSci Public Relations

(646) 627-8384

matt.middleman@lifescipublicrelations.com







