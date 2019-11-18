Greystone Arranges $50 Million Refinance for Hudson Companies’ House No. 94, a 75-Unit Rental Building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory firm, today announced the closing of a $50,000,000 bridge loan made to an affiliate of Hudson Companies, Inc. to refinance House No. 94, a brand new 7-story, 75-unit “80/20” mixed-income multifamily rental building located at 94 North 3rd Street in Williamsburg Brooklyn. The 5-year variable-rate loan was provided by an affiliate of Ares Management LLC to replace the original Wells Fargo construction facility.



House No. 94, completed in 2018, features condominium-quality finishes, two roof decks with Manhattan skyline views, a 12,000 square foot landscaped courtyard and an extensive amenity package that includes an attended lobby, bicycle storage, a state-of-the-art fitness center and tenant lounge. In addition, retail tenants at the building include SolidCore, a one-of-a-kind workout program that focuses on controlled resistance training, and two luxury retailers to be announced in conjunction with early 2020 openings.

Greystone Capital Advisors, led by President Drew Fletcher, served as exclusive advisor on the transaction, with support from Managing Director Matthew Klauer and Analyst Cassandra Connolly. “House No. 94 is another example of Hudson Companies’ unique ability to deliver contextual, thoughtfully-designed projects that offer great value to tenants while also enhancing the neighborhoods in which they are located,” said Mr. Fletcher. “We are thrilled to have deepened our relationship with both Hudson Companies and Ares on this exciting transaction.”

Alison Novak, a principal at Hudson Companies, shared her enthusiasm: “Greystone’s deep capital markets knowledge, creativity and determination were essential in executing this important assignment for Hudson and its partners. We are also deeply appreciative of the team at Ares who worked quickly under a tight closing timeframe to deliver a great execution.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance. Its range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge, and other proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC, and/or other Greystone affiliates. Greystone Capital Advisors is a full-service real estate capital intermediary and advisory team that services a select group of the most prominent real estate owners and developers in New York City and across the U.S.

About Hudson Companies

Hudson is a private real estate development company started in 1986 that has grown into a leading developer of new housing for all market segments in the New York metropolitan area. Hudson has completed over 6,400 units and over 320,000 square feet of commercial space in New York City and has 5,000 additional units currently in construction or predevelopment. The firm is experienced in both new construction and rehabilitation, and is active across the market, affordable, and institutional housing markets.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@Greyco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.