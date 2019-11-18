CBPX, TECD, IPHS, and SBHO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: CBPX ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Continental Building Product’s agreement to be acquired by Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. Shareholders of Continental Building Products will receive $37.00 in cash for each share of Continental Building Products owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-continental-building-products-inc .

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ GS: TECD ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Tech Data’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of the funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. Shareholders of Tech Data will receive $130.00 in cash for each share of Tech Data owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tech-data-corporation .

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPHS ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Innophos’ agreement to be acquired by One Rock Capital Partners, LLC. Shareholders of Innophos will receive $32.00 in cash for each share of Innophos owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-innophos-holdings-inc .

Steuben Trust Corporation (OTC Pink: SBHO ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Steuben’s agreement to be acquired by Community Bank System, Inc. Shareholders of Steuben will receive $12.60 in cash and 0.8054 shares of Community Bank System for each share of Steuben owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-steuben-trust-corporation .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com , or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

