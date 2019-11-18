NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm to Speak at Mayor Eric Garcetti’s LA Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2019

The Mayor’s Office of Economic Development Selects McHolm as Celebration Speaker on November 19th

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, is pleased to announce that NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm will be a lead speaker at LA Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2019, hosted by Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Office of Economic Development on November 19th.

In recognition of the significant impact women business owners have made on the Los Angeles economy, Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council declared November 19, 2019 to be Women's Entrepreneurship Day in Los Angeles. The goal of the LA Women's Entrepreneurship Day celebration is to inspire, empower and catalyze diverse, yet like-minded individuals, agencies and organizations, helping women-owned businesses realize their full potential in Los Angeles and throughout the world.

The theme of the day is "Together We Rise." The celebration will include remarks from successful and emerging LA women entrepreneurs. McHolm is one of seven celebration speakers, including the Mayor.

“I am so honored and humbled to be asked by Mayor Garcetti to speak at Women's Entrepreneurship Day in Los Angeles,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “With California’s economy ranking 5th on the global stage, and the LA- Orange metro area’s economy ranking 17th in the world, I am thrilled this powerhouse of a city has chosen to honor women entrepreneurs. I love this city, it’s in my DNA. It’s been home to all four of my grandparents, my parents, and all my aunts and uncles, cousins, my family and me. I started my business here 25 years ago because I knew LA was ripe for new ideas and always open for business. I’m so proud of what women have accomplished and will achieve in this city. I am going to speak about ways women can empower themselves, support one and other, and create businesses that thrive. I am sure that by working together we, truly, will all rise.”

LA Women's Entrepreneurship Day will also feature a business development resource expo and networking opportunities with various influential public and private officials and representatives. This yearly event will be held on November 19, 2019 at City Hall, South Lawn from 10:00 to 2:00 p.m. For more information and to register, please visit here.

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Companyhas redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Honored with more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, earned the most five star ratings on Trustlink and Yelp, and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach, and growth including ten “Best Places to Work” awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 Honor Roll for the fastest growing companies in the U.S. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services, and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, The Franklin Report, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.

