Trade Association Leader Michelle Korsmo Elected Director of Chain Bridge Bank, N.A.

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. (the “Bank” or “Chain Bridge”) announced today that Michelle L. Korsmo has been elected to its Board of Directors.



Michelle L. Korsmo is president and chief executive officer of the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA), the national trade association representing the wholesale tier of the wine and spirits industry. Founded in 1943, WSWA has more than 370 member companies that employ over 74,000 workers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. WSWA members distribute more than 80 percent of all wine and spirits sold at wholesale in the U.S.

In welcoming Korsmo, Chain Bridge Bank Chairman Peter G. Fitzgerald said: “We are delighted to have Michelle join the Board. She is a highly regarded trade association executive who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our Board.”

On joining Chain Bridge, Korsmo said: “I am honored to join the Chain Bridge Bank Board, and I look forward to working with Peter Fitzgerald and the other board members who have been so successful in building a bank known for leading-edge technology, attentive personal service and superior asset quality.”

Prior to joining WSWA, Korsmo served seven years as head of the American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association for real estate settlement services and the land title industry. Under her leadership ALTA doubled both its membership and revenues, and tripled fundraising for its industry PAC. Prior to ALTA, Korsmo served as executive vice president of the Americans for Prosperity Foundation. She was previously deputy chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Labor.

Korsmo, who started her career in her home state of North Dakota after graduating from North Dakota State University, lives in Georgetown with her husband and three daughters.

Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. is a national banking association organized under the laws of the United States and is the sole subsidiary of Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), a bank holding company registered with the Federal Reserve. The Bank is a member of the FDIC and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximums. The Company’s shares are privately held.

