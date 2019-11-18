Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) Market is Expected to Grow with CAGR of 9.1% | Reports And Data

Dual Clutch Transmission Market Size- USD 780 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.1%, DCT Market trends- Rising competition in the automobile industry, OEMs’ focus on reducing engine drag to provide more power are boosting the global Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) market, APAC region will witness the highest growth during the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing demand for fuel efficient vehicles, increasing expectations of engine performance and better driving experience and stringent regulations around carbon emission will drive the market at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) market was valued at USD 780 million in 2018 and is projected to witness a growth of 9.1% of CAGR during forecast period in 2026. From demand side the growth is attributed to Hassle-free driving experiences offered by dual clutch transmissions (DCT) along with changing and improving customer preferences; and from the supply side the growth is majorly driven by increasing stringent regulations about carbon footprints. Dual clutch transmission improves the engine efficiency and to lower the carbon emissions.

Dual clutch transmission (DCT) have the additional benefit of providing a better smoother driving experience. As the name suggests, a dual clutch transmission (DCT) employs two clutches and actuators; one clutch performs shifts out of the odd-numbered gear shift while the other clutch takes care of the even-numbered gear shifts. This method allows one clutch to stay engaged with the engine and gearbox at all times, and eliminates the power loss that usually occurs in an automated manual transmission technology.

Increasing environmental awareness is fuelling the demand for reduced carbon footprint technologies across the globe. OEMs are strictly following the emission standards to meet stringent environmental regulations imposed by the government. Customers are seeking an enhanced driving experience. All these factors are boosting the growth of the dual clutch transmission market. However, continuous on-field-failures and unfavorable customer reviews regarding the performance of dual clutch transmission will hinder the growth of dual clutch transmission (DCT) market. Also, the cost of DCT technology is expected to restrain its penetration and adoption of the technology in small and medium-sized vehicles in developing regions.

North America is holds the top position in the global automotive curtain airbag market and is expected to retain the top position during the forecasted period. The US has been the innovative leader of vehicle safety and was the first country to regulate the use of frontal driver Airbag in passenger cars. APAC region is a highly lucrative market and is anticipated to grow saliently over the next few years. The increasing demand in the Chinese market is likely to drive the growth trajectory of the market in the region.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The passenger cars segment had the highest market share during 2018 and will continue to dominate the dual clutch transmission market over the forecast period. High penetration rate and demand for passenger vehicles will help the growth of DCT market.

Till 2018, the global penetration of the dual clutch transmission technology stands at 5.1%

Although DCT technology has relatively lesser penetration as compared to manual and automatic transmissions; automotive OEMs are offering the dual clutch transmission technology as a differentiating factor for vehicles

Dual clutch transmissions are about 5% more economical and in some driving cycles and vehicles even more than 20% compared to automatic transmissions use a traditional torque converter.

In lubrication segment, dry clutch transmissions type has the highest share and it is expected to retain its pole position over wet clutch transmissions over the forecast period. This higher growth rate is primarily attributed to economical costs.

Region wise, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America are the giant adopters of the dual clutch transmission technology. These areas are collectively contributed more than 80%of the DCT market. However, by 2023, both Western Europe and North America regions are expect to lose market share to the Asia Pacific.

Increasing environmental awareness impacting the demand for lower carbon footprint technologies positively. OEMs are strictly following the emission standards to meet stringent environmental regulations. As a result, many OEMs are inclining towards the usage of dual clutch transmission technology

Because of several operational issues with the dual clutch transmission, consumer confidence is deteriorating in the developed markets. Customer dissatisfaction with the DCT technology in developed markets can create significant challenges for OEMs during the forecast period

In the sales channel segment, OEMs hold more market share than aftermarket owing to the lesser occurrence of replacement of DCT.

Many companies like EATON CORPORATION, GETRAG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Schaeffler AG, AVL, Fiat Powertrain Technologies, Aisin Seiki, Continental AG, Magna International and BorgWarner Inc and others are operating in the burgeoning Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the industry by Lubrication method, By Vehicle Type, By Sales Channel and by Region:

Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) by Lubrication Method (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Wet

Dry

Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) by Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Commercial Vehicle LCV HCV

Passenger Vehicle

Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) by Sales Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

OEM

Aftermarket

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

