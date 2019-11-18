Security Innovation CEO to Speak on Cybersecurity Diversity at NICE Conference

10th annual NICE Conference Focused on Reimagining the Future of the Cybersecurity Workforce

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation , a leader in software security assessments and training, announced today that CEO, Ed Adams is speaking at the NICE Conference this week in Phoenix. Mr. Adams is delivering a talk titled, “Opening the Talent Spigot to Secure Our Digital Future,” a presentation he co-authored with Edna Conway, CSO of Cisco Global Supply Chain, and fellow Board of Directors member at ICMCP.

This presentation discusses workforce development strategies that triangulate on three important and ineluctable facets of the cybersecurity industry:

The dire shortage a qualified professional

Under-representation of women and minorities

Mandated standards with readily available training

This talk is in direct support of the goals of National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE), a program of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST):

Accelerate Learning and Skills Development

Inspire a sense of urgency in both the public and private sectors to address the shortage of skilled cybersecurity workers. Nurture a Diverse Learning Community

Strengthen education and training across the ecosystem to emphasize learning, measure outcomes, and diversify the cybersecurity workforce. Guide Career Development and Workforce Planning

Support employers to address market demands and enhance recruitment, hiring, development, and retention of cybersecurity talent.

Mr. Adams delivered a similar presentation at the 2019 PCI Community Meetings in North America and Europe earlier this year. The NICE Conference represents Mr. Adams’ 10th international speaking engagement in 2019.

“I applaud the commitment of organizations such as the PCI Council and NIST to give speakers the opportunity to raise awareness of cybersecurity diversity and workforce development challenges,” said Mr. Adams. “Every organization feels the pain of the job shortage. By training underrepresented demographics on pervasive standards, we can solve multiple problems with a single, focused effort,” he continued.



To help make cyber security more approachable, Security Innovation also donates its CMD + CTRL Cyber Range to numerous industry groups, creating a fun “learning by doing” environment that removes intimidation barriers. Learn more at https://www.securityinnovation.com/about/community/

