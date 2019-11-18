Premium Spirits make the best Christmas gifts for men Including George Strait Codigo 1530 Anejo Tequila CaskCartel.com

Order Online | Get Delivered | Christmas Gifts | Dad Gifts | Holiday Gifts” — CaskCartel.com

US, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When you think about the celebrity lifestyle, one normally wonders about what brands, styles, and trends are loved by Hollywood’s elite. With Cask Cartel, your celebrity drink wish list is ready for the ordering. From tequila to whiskey to rum, CaskCartel.com is Hollywood’s most loved online liquor marketplace. Whether inspired by a celebrity or wanting to try out a celebrity-owned brand, Cask Cartel offers doorstep delivery for the most premium spirits available. What’s your next bottle?

George Strait Codigo 1530 Anejo Gold Edition Tequila

George Strait is a country legend, making his investment in George Strait Codigo 1530 Anejo Gold Edition Tequila a straight shot when considering your next bottle. Strait’s got good taste, and whether you're a fan of country or a lover of tequila or both, you won’t be disappointed trying a sip of this 6-year-old extra añejo. Aged in Napa Cabernet barrels for 18 months, this liquor is almost like a fine scotch or cognac. The palate presents a flavor bomb but without the harsh overtones sometimes associated with tequila. The ultra-smooth finish will have you eager to order another bottle through CaskCartel.com.

Crown Royal Peach Canadian Whiskey

Crown Royal is one of America’s best-selling whiskies, and Crown Royal Peach Canadian Whiskey might be one of the most loved bottles from their flavored collection. Even brilliant actor and comedian J.B. Smoove was enlisted to help fuel Crown Royal’s new line of flavored whiskies, ranging from Regal Apple to Vanilla. Crown Royal is the leader of flavored whiskey, selling millions of cases a year of their fun-loving versatile flavors. When sipping on this bottle of Peach Canadian whiskey, one might be convinced that they're biting into a ripe Georgia peach. With a touch of creamy vanilla and the richness of Canadian whiskey, CaskCartel.com offers the only flavored whiskey you should be drinking.

Bacardi Coquito Coconut Cream Liqueur

Ever wonder just how Cardi B got her nickname? Well according to an interview, Belcalis Almanzar’s nickname came from Bacardi. With her sister’s name being Hennessy, it was only a matter of time for her ‘Bacardi’ nickname to stick. Bacardi Coquito Coconut Cream Liqueur is a delicious liqueur to enjoy when listening to Cardi B’s latest hits. This liqueur stems from a traditional drink in Puerto Rico, dripping in silky coconut flavors. The palate presents toasty spices followed by hints of vanilla and cinnamon. With a perfect coconut-filled finish, you’ll love sipping on this liqueur. Order your ode to Cardi B today at CaskCartel.com.



