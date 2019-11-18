CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FTCH, TWTR, QUAD and YJ: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH)

Class Period: all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch Class A ordinary shares between September 21, 2018, and August 8, 2019, inclusive, including those who purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch Class A ordinary shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Company's September 21, 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

Allegations: Farfetch Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would refuse to reduce merchandise prices to match the rest of the market; (2) this sub-optimal pricing strategy rendered the Company's platform highly susceptible to underpricing by competitors, despite what Defendants touted as a "superior" platform; and (3) as a result, the Company's past and projected Platform Gross Merchandise Value growth rates were foreseeably unsustainable. As a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business strategy and growth prospects lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)

Class Period: August 6, 2019 - October 23, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019

The filed complaint alleges that defendants engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated Twitter’s common share price and operated as a fraud or deceit on purchasers of Twitter common stock by misrepresenting the Company’s operating condition and future business prospects. The scheme was perpetrated by making positive statements about Twitter’s business while defendants knew, or disregarded with deliberate recklessness, certain adverse facts. When defendants’ prior misrepresentations were disclosed and became apparent to the market, the price of Twitter’s common stock fell precipitously.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD)

Class Period: February 21, 2018 - October 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

Allegations: During the class period, Quad/Graphics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s book business in United States was underperforming; (2) as a result, the Company was likely to divest its book business; (3) the Company was unreasonably vulnerable to decreases in market prices; (4) to remain financially flexible while market prices decreased, the Company was likely to cut its quarterly dividend and expand its cost reduction programs; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ)

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Yunji American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s May 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 13, 2020

Allegations: Yunji Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was shifting certain of its sales to its marketplace platform; (2) this supply chain restructuring was likely to disrupt Yunji’s relationships with suppliers; (3) this supply chain restructuring was likely to have an adverse impact on the Company’s financial results; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

