CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SEE, OLLI, AZZ and REZI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE)

Class Period: November 5, 2014 - August 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2019

Allegations: Sealed Air Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Sealed Air had hired its auditor, E&Y, pursuant to a conflicted and improper process and in order to help facilitate defendants’ efforts to engage in accounting fraud; (b) Sealed Air’s deduction of $1.49 billion in connection with the Settlement was indefensible and done for the improper purpose of artificially inflating the Company’s financial results; (c) Sealed Air had artificially inflated its earnings, cash flows, and operating income during the Class Period; (d) as a result of the above, Sealed Air’s Class Period financial statements were materially false and misleading and not prepared in conformance with GAAP; and (e) as a result of the above, Sealed Air’s statements regarding its financial results, business, and prospects were materially misleading.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI)

Class Period: June 6, 2019 - August 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

Allegations: Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company suffered a supply chain issue that impacted the initial inventory available at new stores; (2) as a result, the Company lacked sufficient inventory to meet demand at certain store locations; (3) as a result, the Company’s comparable store sales were likely to decrease quarter-over-quarter; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Azz, Inc. (NYSE: AZZ)

Class Period: July 3, 2018 - October 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2020

Allegations: Azz, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were not effective; (2) the Company improperly implemented ASC 606 which resulted in improper revenue reconciliations; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI)

Class Period: October 29, 2018 - October 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2020

Allegations: Resideo Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the negative operational effects of the Company's spin-off from Honeywell International Inc. were more substantial and persistent than disclosed and had negatively affected Resideo’s product sales, supply chain, and gross margins, putting the Company’s FY19 financial forecasts at risk; and (b) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial guidance lacked a reasonable basis and the Company was not on track to make its FY19 guidance as claimed.

