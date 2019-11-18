Mia Mota of AssistRx Named to Orlando Business Journal’s 40 Under 40

Associate general counsel supports fast-growing company and community

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssistRx , the intelligent specialty therapy initiation and patient support company, is proud to congratulate Associate General Counsel Mia Mota on her newly earned status as one of the Orlando Business Journal’s 40 Under 40. The award recognizes young leaders in the Central Florida region who play a key role in shaping the community.



The 29-year-old’s high level of achievement at AssistRx, significant contributions to the Central Florida technology and start-up community and ongoing support of current and soon-to-be-practicing attorneys earned Mota the award.

Over the past several years, AssistRx has expanded significantly due to the company’s success in providing the specialty pharmaceutical space with an intelligent, technology- and talent-enabled therapy initiation and patient support solution. To support this growth, Mota leveraged her expertise as a technology and healthcare attorney to establish and maintain the company’s in-house counsel.

In April 2018, AssistRx expanded its service capabilities and facilities with the addition of more than 200 patient solutions team members, a second office in Overland Park, Kansas, a 10,000-square-foot non-commercial specialty pharmacy and a national network of more than 225 nurse educators. In addition, the company significantly built upon its iAssist technology platform with the growing AssistRx Specialty Pharmacy Network and real-time connectivity for e-prior authorization, e-benefit verification, e-prescribing and more.

Mota and her team supported these endeavors by completing all legal and compliance requirements for the patient solutions expansion and non-resident pharmacy license applications, statements of work (SOWs), business associate agreements (BAAs), end user license agreements (EULAs) and intellectual property (IP) agreements to protect AssistRx’s solutions.

“Through our continued innovation and resulting growth, we needed a strategic legal counsel that could work as nimbly as our team and support our mission to transform lives through access to therapy,” said Jeff Spafford, CEO and co-founder of AssistRx. “We’re thankful to have found Mia and that she shares her talents with us day-in and day-out.”

Mota also has a passion for helping local entrepreneurs with legal assistance. In 2018, she contributed nearly 100 hours of pro-bono work for early-stage companies and start-ups in the Central Florida technology space. She also founded the UCF Business Incubator Lawtrepreneurship program, continuing to serve as a legal advisor and on the panel that judges new companies seeking acceptance into the program.

Click here for a full list of Orlando Business Journal’s 2019 40 Under 40 honorees .

For more information on AssistRx, visit www.assistrx.com .

About AssistRx

AssistRx has engineered the perfect blend of technology and talent to provide manufacturers with an intelligent therapy initiation and patient support solution to improve patient uptake, visibility and outcomes. Our solution integrates technology and therapy expertise to advance patient therapy in a more efficient and effective manner—delivering informed touchpoints that simplify a complex system to enable better results for today’s patients. For more information, visit www.assistrx.com .

Media Contact

Stacey Little

AssistRx

stacey.little@assistrx.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.