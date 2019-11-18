IntelliDyne, LLC Recognized as Top-Ten Most Veteran-Friendly Best Companies in the Nation By Monster and Military.com

Intellidyne LLC-Top Most Veteran-Friendly Employers in the Nation Intellidyne LLC-Top Most Veteran-Friendly Employers in the Nation

For those who sacrificed for our country, IntelliDyne is committed to providing veterans with a successful career path, progressive training, and a place of honor & respect in our community.” — Tony Crescenzo, IntelliDyne’s CEO

FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntelliDyne, LLC is proud to announce it has been recognized among the Top Ten Best Companies for Veterans in 2019 by Monster and Military.com. IntelliDyne has been highlighted for excellence in hiring and retaining veterans and military spouses. IntelliDyne develops and executes effective solutions in enterprise infrastructure management (EIM), analytics, cybersecurity and information assurance, application development, and cloud computing. Its key clientele includes the US Defense Health Agency, the US Department of Defense, the US Department of Justice, and other leading federal agencies.According to Monster’s Veterans Survey, every year, more than 200,000 service members transition out of the military, and the vast majority (94%) of them are looking for jobs after completing their service. Veterans are some of the highest-trained candidates in the workforce, with skills required in growth industries ranging from information technology to cybersecurity. Monster added, “Yet despite all the training, skills, and experience, there’s still a communications gap between employers and military candidates. One of the biggest obstacles to finding the right job fit after separating from the military is matching your skills to the appropriate civilian jobs.For the past five years, in honor of Veterans Day, Monster and Military.com have worked with experts in veteran and military-family hiring to compile the Best Companies for Veterans list. Monster states that the pool of candidates has gotten stronger every year, pushing the benchmark for inclusion higher as a result. Among the Top Ten companies in 2019, the minimum percentage of veterans compared to the total workforce has reached a soaring 19% and higher. In 2019, IntelliDyne is proud to report a Veteran hiring rate of 27%.In a statement released by Monster, IntelliDyne was acknowledged for “smooth and efficient onboarding, and for having a veteran buddy program to connect newly transitioned hires with established employees from the same branch of service who can help the new hire navigate through the organization.” Moreover, “After a few months on the job, IntelliDyne’s veteran employees have breakfast with the CEO, Tony Crescenzo, and spend a half-day with the executive team for a company overview.”In 2018, Marisa Krafsig, Chief Human Resources Officer, launched the Military Resource Group—an employee-led group with a focus to hire qualified veterans, keep veterans engaged in the organization, and support veteran communities. One of their top six strategic initiatives is to increase veteran employment. IntelliDyne’s veteran and military hiring goals are to achieve over 30% of the workforce recruited from the military. Among the company’s 2020 hiring goals: Focus on tracking military spouse hires as part of the company’s comprehensive military-family hiring efforts.Tony Crescenzo, IntelliDyne’s CEO, stated, “IntelliDyne is honored to be recognized for its valiant efforts to live up to its commitment and promise to reward our veterans. For those who sacrificed for our country, we are committed to providing them with a successful career path, progressive training, and a place of honor and respect in our community.”



