Global Optical Interconnect Market Study, 2019 - Market Projected to Reach $14.7 Billion by 2024, Rising at a CAGR of 17.7%
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Interconnect Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global optical interconnect market size was worth US$ 5.5 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the global optical interconnect market is projected to reach a value of US$ 14.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 17.7% during forecast period (2019-2024).
Increasing demand for internet services across the domestic, commercial and industrial sectors is the key factor driving the market growth. Owing to the rapid growth of the information technology (IT) sector along with the introduction of big data analytics and Internet of Things (IoT), the demand for high data transmission and bandwidth communication is on the rise, which has led to an increased demand for optical interconnect globally.
Optical interconnect is considered a more suitable alternative to the traditionally used technologies, in order to meet the current performance requirements of data processors. Also, the rising demand for increased bandwidth capacity along with the reduced power consumption within data center networks is acting as a major growth-inducing factor.
Furthermore, rising network traffic from both private and government sectors has resulted in an increasing demand for optical interconnect devices for efficient utilization of resources while handling web applications and cloud computing systems. With cloud applications facilitating rapid communication and the rising trend of digitalization, there is a rise in the adoption of optical interconnect systems that favor the growth of various information-centric industries.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Finisar, Mellanox Technologies, Molex, Oclaro, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Broadcom, TE Connectivity, Amphenol, Juniper Networks, Fujitsu, Infinera Corporation, Lumentum Holdings, Furukawa OFS, 3M Company, Acacia Communication, Dow Corning, Huawei, Intel, Infineon Technologies, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global optical interconnect market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global optical interconnect industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the interconnect level?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the fiber mode?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global optical interconnect industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global optical interconnect industry?
- What is the structure of the global optical interconnect industry and who are the key players?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Optical Interconnect Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Interconnect Level
5.5 Market Breakup by Fiber Mode
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Cable Assemblies
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.1.2.1 Indoor Cable Assemblies
6.1.2.2 Outdoor Cable Assemblies
6.1.2.3 Active Optical Cables
6.1.2.4 Multi-Source Agreement
6.1.2.4.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.4.2 Major Types
6.1.2.4.2.1 QSFP
6.1.2.4.2.2 CXP
6.1.2.4.2.3 CFP
6.1.2.4.2.4 CDFP
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Connectors
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 LC Connectors
6.2.2.2 SC Connectors
6.2.2.3 ST Connectors
6.2.2.4 MPO/MTP Connectors
6.2.3 Market Forecast
6.3 Optical Transceivers
6.4 Free Space Optics, Fiber and Waveguides
6.5 Silicon Photonics
6.6 PIC-Based Interconnects
6.7 Optical Engines
7 Market Breakup by Interconnect Level
7.1 Chip- & Board-Level Interconnect
7.2 Board-To-Board and Rack-Level Optical Interconnect
7.3 Metro & Long Haul Optical Interconnect
8 Market Breakup by Fiber Mode
8.1 Multi-Mode Fiber
8.2 Single-Mode Fiber
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Data Communication
9.2 Telecommunication
10 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
10.1 Military and Aerospace
10.2 Consumer Electronics
10.3 Automotive
10.4 Chemicals
10.5 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Finisar
16.3.2 Mellanox Technologies
16.3.3 Molex
16.3.4 Oclaro
16.3.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries
16.3.6 Broadcom
16.3.7 TE Connectivity
16.3.8 Amphenol
16.3.9 Juniper Networks
16.3.10 Fujitsu
16.3.11 Infinera Corporation
16.3.12 Lumentum Holdings
16.3.13 Furukawa OFS
16.3.14 3M Company
16.3.15 Acacia Communication
16.3.16 Dow Corning
16.3.17 Huawei
16.3.18 Intel
16.3.19 Infineon Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v0ihwo
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.