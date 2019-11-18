Global Optical Interconnect Market Study, 2019 - Market Projected to Reach $14.7 Billion by 2024, Rising at a CAGR of 17.7%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Interconnect Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global optical interconnect market size was worth US$ 5.5 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the global optical interconnect market is projected to reach a value of US$ 14.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 17.7% during forecast period (2019-2024).



Increasing demand for internet services across the domestic, commercial and industrial sectors is the key factor driving the market growth. Owing to the rapid growth of the information technology (IT) sector along with the introduction of big data analytics and Internet of Things (IoT), the demand for high data transmission and bandwidth communication is on the rise, which has led to an increased demand for optical interconnect globally.



Optical interconnect is considered a more suitable alternative to the traditionally used technologies, in order to meet the current performance requirements of data processors. Also, the rising demand for increased bandwidth capacity along with the reduced power consumption within data center networks is acting as a major growth-inducing factor.



Furthermore, rising network traffic from both private and government sectors has resulted in an increasing demand for optical interconnect devices for efficient utilization of resources while handling web applications and cloud computing systems. With cloud applications facilitating rapid communication and the rising trend of digitalization, there is a rise in the adoption of optical interconnect systems that favor the growth of various information-centric industries.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Finisar, Mellanox Technologies, Molex, Oclaro, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Broadcom, TE Connectivity, Amphenol, Juniper Networks, Fujitsu, Infinera Corporation, Lumentum Holdings, Furukawa OFS, 3M Company, Acacia Communication, Dow Corning, Huawei, Intel, Infineon Technologies, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global optical interconnect market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global optical interconnect industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the interconnect level?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fiber mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global optical interconnect industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global optical interconnect industry?

What is the structure of the global optical interconnect industry and who are the key players?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Optical Interconnect Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Interconnect Level

5.5 Market Breakup by Fiber Mode

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Cable Assemblies

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.1.2.1 Indoor Cable Assemblies

6.1.2.2 Outdoor Cable Assemblies

6.1.2.3 Active Optical Cables

6.1.2.4 Multi-Source Agreement

6.1.2.4.1 Market Trends

6.1.2.4.2 Major Types

6.1.2.4.2.1 QSFP

6.1.2.4.2.2 CXP

6.1.2.4.2.3 CFP

6.1.2.4.2.4 CDFP

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Connectors

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 LC Connectors

6.2.2.2 SC Connectors

6.2.2.3 ST Connectors

6.2.2.4 MPO/MTP Connectors

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Optical Transceivers

6.4 Free Space Optics, Fiber and Waveguides

6.5 Silicon Photonics

6.6 PIC-Based Interconnects

6.7 Optical Engines



7 Market Breakup by Interconnect Level

7.1 Chip- & Board-Level Interconnect

7.2 Board-To-Board and Rack-Level Optical Interconnect

7.3 Metro & Long Haul Optical Interconnect



8 Market Breakup by Fiber Mode

8.1 Multi-Mode Fiber

8.2 Single-Mode Fiber



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Data Communication

9.2 Telecommunication



10 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

10.1 Military and Aerospace

10.2 Consumer Electronics

10.3 Automotive

10.4 Chemicals

10.5 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Finisar

16.3.2 Mellanox Technologies

16.3.3 Molex

16.3.4 Oclaro

16.3.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries

16.3.6 Broadcom

16.3.7 TE Connectivity

16.3.8 Amphenol

16.3.9 Juniper Networks

16.3.10 Fujitsu

16.3.11 Infinera Corporation

16.3.12 Lumentum Holdings

16.3.13 Furukawa OFS

16.3.14 3M Company

16.3.15 Acacia Communication

16.3.16 Dow Corning

16.3.17 Huawei

16.3.18 Intel

16.3.19 Infineon Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v0ihwo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.