Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Study (2019-2024): World Market Projected to Surpass $410 Million by 2024

The global artificial heart-lung machine market was worth US$ 281.4 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 410.7 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2024.



In recent years, there has been a significant rise in the number of open-heart surgeries, heart transplants and lung surgeries across the globe. This can primarily be attributed to various environmental and lifestyle changes, which have led to an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the instances of organ failures.



Other than this, governments of several developing nations are making efforts for providing improved healthcare facilities to patients, which is driving the demand for artificial heart-lung machines.



Furthermore, the market players are investing in research and development activities to modernize the current models of oxygenator pumps. These activities have led to the development of modular heart-lung machines that are cost-effective, safe, and user-friendly in nature. Besides this, these machines also offer flexibility to doctors as they are portable and can be operated on rechargeable batteries. The manufacturers have also made several improvements in CPB pumps to prevent the over-oxygenation of blood.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Medtronic Inc, Sorin Group, MAQUET GmbH & Co. KG, Terumo Corporation, C.R. Bard Inc, Tianjin Medical, Edwards Lifesciences, Jarvik Heart, Braile Biomdica, SynCardia, etc.



