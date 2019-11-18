Now shipping! The New ClearOne CONVERGENCE™ AV Network Manager

New management software platform supports organizations of any size.

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, today announced it has begun the worldwide shipping of its new CONVERGENCE™ AV Network Manager; a unified AV network management platform to monitor, control, and audit ClearOne Pro Audio and Video products and services — beta now available for download .



The cross-platform server runs on Windows and Linux OS for seamless IT integration and remote real-time system access provides at-a-glance and all-inclusive dashboard views.

With unlimited scalability, CONVERGENCE is designed to support organizations of any size with a powerful and elegant user interface on any browser from desktop to mobile. The system has two levels of access — a secure administrator level for full access and a viewer level for monitoring.

Users can efficiently batch firmware updates on multiple audio or video devices at once and take advantage of simple downloading of project files from multiple CONVERGE® Pro 2 and Huddle devices for convenient archiving. Users can also provision CONVERGE Pro 2 VoIP lines and view VoIP registration status.

In addition, ClearOne’s COLLABORATE® Live codecs and cloud-based COLLABORATE Space application can be easily configured and managed. Integration with third-party management systems is supported via a RESTful web service interface.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com .

###

Attachment

Contact: Bob Griffin griffin360 212.481.3456 x16 bob@griffin360.com

CONVERGENCE™ AV Network Manager CONVERGENCE provides remote real-time system access and at-a-glance, all-inclusive dashboard views.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.