Orange Business Services Chooses Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to Expand its Flexible SD-WAN Portfolio

Fortinet’s Security-Driven Networking Approach to SD-WAN Enhances Options for Orange Enterprise Customers Globally

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif. and PARIS, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Business Services , a global communications solutions provider and digital services integrator, and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Orange Business Services has chosen Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to enrich its flagship Flexible SD-WAN offering. This global SD-WAN solution, which provides businesses with an agile, multicloud-ready connectivity solution to ensure superior end-user experience, will integrate Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution as a new technology option. The new option gives businesses an additional choice for agile SD-WAN solutions with end-to-end top-level performance, resiliency and next-generation firewall security.



Building on an already-established partnership between Orange Business Services and Fortinet around managed security services, the Fortinet FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall is also already present in the NextGenHubs deployed by Orange Business Services. This is a key enabler of the native multicloud pillar of Flexible SD-WAN that ensures customers benefit from secure connectivity from the edge to the cloud. The extended scope will now provide enterprises with a secure SD-WAN solution that integrates next-generation firewall security and SD-WAN functionality in a single offering. This will deliver higher performance and improved return on investment (ROI), a key requirement for many midmarket and large customers.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Fortinet as a new solution partner for SD-WAN and a complement to our existing portfolio as a global integrator. This option lets us expand our flagship Flexible SD-WAN offering to support the growing demand of enterprise customers across all sectors and use cases. When looking to broaden our portfolio, we sought out a company like Fortinet that combines SD-WAN and next-generation firewall security in a single appliance or as a virtual function. It is a key differentiator to support the requirements of midmarket companies around the world,” explained Anne-Marie Thiollet, Vice President, Connectivity at Orange Business Services.

“For SD-WAN to have an impact, it must be secure, cost effective and accelerate cloud connectivity. Orange Business Services with Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is uniquely positioned to deliver all three,” said John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet. “Both Fortinet and Orange strongly believe in the principles of leveraging APIs for true network and security automation to enable operational efficiency for customers. Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution delivers some of the highest Security Compute Ratings in the industry to support customers’ WAN Edge transformation. We look forward to working together with Orange to enable SD-WAN and truly transform the WAN edge across the globe and emerging markets.”

Co-innovation with global market leaders

Orange Business Services is a Leader with the highest ability to execute in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global (February 2019), and Fortinet is a Challenger with the furthest completeness of vision in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure (October 2018). The two companies can now leverage their combined talent to deliver innovative and cost-effective managed SD-WAN services. With co-innovation as a key priority to help guide enterprises with their infrastructure transformation projects, Orange Open Labs around the world facilitate co-development with customers, and the new Fortinet SD-WAN technology will be fully integrated in the Lab environment.

About Orange Business Services

As the B-to-B division of the Orange Group, Orange Business Services focuses exclusively on serving enterprises around the world. Both a network operator and a digital services integrator, Orange Business Services leverages expertise in the areas of IoT, Cloud, Data and AI, application development and cybersecurity. It supports and protects companies at every stage of their data lifecycle, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 25,000 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, rely on Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and our blogs .

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 41 billion euros in 2018 and 268 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2019. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 425,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

Copyright © 2019 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet's trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, FortiGate, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiManager, FortiAnalyzer, FortiOS, FortiADC, FortiAP, FortiAppMonitor, FortiASIC, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCamera, FortiCASB, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFone, FortiCarrier, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiMail, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPlanner, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiSandbox, FortiSIEM, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov , may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

FTNT-O

Fortinet Media Contact

Michelle Zimmermann

408-235-7700

pr@fortinet.com

Fortinet Investor Contact

Peter Salkowski

408-331-4595

psalkowski@fortinet.com Fortinet Analyst Contact

Ron Davis

415-806-9892

rdavis@fortinet.com Orange Business Services

Elizabeth Mayeri

+1 212-251-2086

elizabeth.mayeri@orange.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.