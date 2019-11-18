Investview (OTCQB: INVU) Subsidiary SAFETek Enters Exclusive Investment Banking Agreement with JD Merit & Co.

/EIN News/ -- Eatontown, NJ, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Investview Corporation (OTCQB: INVU) wholly owned subsidiary SAFETek has agreed to an exclusive institutional investment banking agreement with JD Merit Securities (JDMS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JD Merit & Co. JDMS has been retained to secure a Senior Secured debt facility of $120mm to be used for the rapid growth of Investview’s wholly owned private subsidiary.



JD Merit & Co. has seven offices, primarily across the western U.S., and is one of the leading Boutique Investment Banking firms in North America with over 20 years of experience. The firm has completed over $9.6 Billion in transaction value with a primary focus in assisting privately held middle market companies with mergers & acquisitions and growth capital financing, and brings a deep level of experience, creativity and strategic approach to the process of attracting financing.

Jeremy Roma, President of SAFETek, said, “With JD Merit on board, SAFETek is now in a strong position to deploy the scaling of our data center infrastructure and Apex technologies. By offering the APEX asset model to institutional investors we believe achieving our revenue and income projections will be expedited by the debt financing JD Merit can provide. This capital will further strengthen our retail sales model and Apex lease program." See “The Bull is Big Data” March 18, 2019, press release for additional details.

Nick DeVaney, President of JD Merit & Co. said, “What really excited us about the opportunity to work with the SAFETek team was their creative approach to the market and their business model. Their attention to, and focus on, potential downside risks, both current and long term, was evident from the beginning but clearly done so without sacrificing profitability.”

“I thought Jeremy’s financial model for SAFETek was the most genius opportunity I’ve ever been a part of, yet after studying how JD Merit repositioned the model for institutional investors, I knew Investview had something truly unique and what equally excited me is that since the capital JD Merit raises will be for our SAFETek subsidiary, Investview’s shareholders will not be diluted,” said Mario Romano, Investview’s Director of Finance.

About JD Merit & Co.

JD Merit & Co. is a leading Boutique Investment Bank focused on serving middle market companies headquartered in Seattle, Washington, and maintains offices in Denver, Dallas, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Scottsdale. They are a client-focused team of experienced investment bankers, entrepreneurs and operating executives with expertise in a broad range of industries. JD Merit Securities, member FINRA / SIPC, is a full-service Broker Dealer licensed in 50 states executing sell-side and buy-side M&A transactions, debt and equity capital raises, corporate finance, real estate development and project finance. https://www.jdmerit.com

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified technology company leveraging the latest innovations in technology for financial education, services and interactive tools. Investview’s family of subsidiaries focus on delivering products that serve individuals around the world. From personal money management, to advancement in blockchain technologies, Investview companies are forging a path for individuals to take advantage of financial and technical innovations. For more information on Investview and all of its wholly owned subsidiaries please visit: investview.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements”. When the words “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “estimates,” and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Management’s current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

pr@investview.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.