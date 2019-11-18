Self-Care Medical Devices - Global Industry Analysis Report 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Care Medical Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global self-care medical devices market was worth US$ 21.7 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 35.6 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019-2024.



Owing to the growing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and diabetes, along with increasing health awareness among consumers, there has been a rise in the demand for devices that can continuously track the physical well-being of patients. Furthermore, consumer awareness regarding the advantages of self-care medical devices and the benefits of keeping a regular check on health irregularities in increasing worldwide. As these devices help in significantly reducing the chances of contracting any severe disease, there has been significant growth in their sales.



Additionally, manufacturers are taking initiatives to produce devices that are portable and can be used by patients of all age groups. Advancements in the wearable technology, coupled with the incorporation of sensors to gauge physiological changes more accurately, are also augmenting the products demand. Increasing geriatric population and rising disposable incomes, along with salient characteristics of these devices such as maintenance of privacy, quick access and timely diagnostic reports, are some of the other factors catalyzing market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer HealthCare, Koninklijke Philips, General Electric Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, ResMed, Omron Healthcare, Martifarm, OraSure Technologies, Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global self-care medical devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global self-care medical devices industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the device type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global self-care medical devices industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global self-care medical devices industry?

What is the structure of the global self-care medical devices industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global self-care medical devices industry?

What are the profit margins in the global self-care medical devices industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Self-Care Medical Devices Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Device Type

5.4 Market Breakup by End-user

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Device Type

6.1 Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

6.2 PD

6.3 Sleep Apnea Devices

6.4 Insulin Pumps

6.5 Body Temperature Monitors

6.6 Inhalers

6.7 Pedometers

6.8 Blood Pressure Monitors

6.9 Nebulizers

6.10 Male External Catheters

6.11 Holter Monitors

6.12 Others



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Geriatric

7.2 Pediatrics

7.3 Adults

7.4 Pregnant Women

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Pharmacies

8.2 Online Stores

8.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis

13.1 Key Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Johnson & Johnson

14.3.2 Medtronic

14.3.3 Abbott Laboratories

14.3.4 Bayer HealthCare LLC

14.3.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.3.6 General Electric Company

14.3.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

14.3.8 ResMed, Inc.

14.3.9 Omron Healthcare

14.3.10 Martifarm

14.3.11 OraSure Technologies

14.3.12 Baxter

14.3.13 B. Braun Melsungen



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/on4ybw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.