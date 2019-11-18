Identiv Wins 2019 IoT Integration Award for Kraft Heinz Intelligent Instant Redeemable Coupon

“Find the KRAFT Golden Singles” Reward Scratch Game Embedded with Identiv’s NFC-Enabled Tags

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced that it has won a 2019 IoT Integration Award for its collaboration with NXP® Semiconductors, TPG Rewards , and Kraft Heinz to create the “Find the KRAFT Golden Singles” reward scratch game , powered by Identiv’s near field communication (NFC)-enabled tag and NXP’s NFC NTAG connected solution. Hosted by CE Pro , Commercial Integrator , and Security Sales & Integration , the IoT Integration Awards bring to light the connected products that make lives better and jobs easier.



"Internet of Things (IoT) has already become important in commercial spaces as customers increasingly have an expectation of intuitive design,” said Tom LeBlanc, Commercial Integrator editor-in-chief. “Meanwhile, as customers get used to walking into a meeting room or hotel room and having the lights, shades, and multimedia react to their presence, it's easy to see that it will become increasingly important. The products recognized in this space will help commercial integrators elevate their IoT offerings."

Identiv’s NFC-enabled tags are embedded into KRAFT Singles 24-count instant redeemable coupon (IRC) labels, which are available only at Walmart. The tags are based on NXP’s state-of-the-art secure authentication NFC NTAG® 213 TagTamper (TT) connected solution. This solution enables security for NFC Internet of Things (IoT) applications while providing the most efficient method of digitally connecting products. The TT Tag is a cost-effective, easy-to-use way to ensure that foods, beverages, medications, and other consumer packaged goods remain in their original condition while traveling throughout the supply chain and are safe for consumption. For the Kraft Heinz program, the team devised an alternative use case for the technology, enabling a frictionless consumer experience.

Tapping the on-package label prior to tearing off the coupon displays KRAFT Singles recipes on a shopper’s smartphone, encouraging product purchase. After purchase, opening the package and breaking the tamper loop in the NFC tag enables a second tap experience. The shopper is invited to play the “Find the KRAFT Golden Singles” scratch-and-win style mobile game and is given an opportunity to earn a $50 Walmart e-gift card at each participating store. The contextual, interactive, web-based mobile experience is managed by TPG’s TAP Technology™ cloud platform that interfaces with NXP’s NTAG Secure Services to verify tag originality and opening status detection. In an easy to follow process, the consumer swipes their finger across their screen to reveal either a winning tile or a “Try Again” option that includes a link to dynamic KRAFT Singles recipes. These recipes change based on location, day of the week, and social media trends. The tap-and-go NFC label is compatible with Android mobile devices and Apple iPhone 7 or newer (with the latest operating system).

“Identiv is proud to receive a 2019 IoT Integration Award. The NFC projects we’re delivering in the commercial space — like the ‘Find the KRAFT Golden Singles’ reward scratch game — meet the increasing demands of consumers in this NFC-enabled world,” said Dr. Manfred Mueller, Identiv COO and General Manager, Identity. “Everyday, people expect to connect to products in new and exciting ways. Forty billion devices will be connected to the IoT by 2020 and we’re committed to consumer engagement, asset tracking, and authentication in the IoT. With Identiv, products are smarter, more interactive, and more traceable — they can talk to each other and to smart devices — which means a more trustworthy world for consumers, creators, brands, and businesses.”

Identiv will showcase its RFID, NFC, and inlays for the intelligent packaging industry November 18 - 19, 2019 at AIPIA World Congress at the Amsterdam Conference Centre Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Identiv’s NFC tag technology is built for the creative minds that will revolutionize the connected IoT. Learn more about the Kraft Heinz project by visiting tinyurl.com/kraftheinzproject , calling +1 888.809.8880, or contacting sales@identiv.com .

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .

