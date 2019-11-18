Innovative Food Holdings Partners With Marquee Brands and Martha Stewart on Launch of New Line of Specialty Food Gifts

Inaugural launch of products under multi-year exclusive agreement with Martha Stewart

/EIN News/ -- BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH), (“IVFH” or “the Company”) a data driven platform of specialty food companies that provides chefs and consumers direct access to the highest quality specialty food products across the U.S., announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Innovative Gourmet (www.igourmet.com) has partnered with Marquee Brands to provide customers across the country an exciting and unique line of Martha Stewart curated food gifts. The Martha Stewart gift basket collection is currently available for purchase on www.igourmet.com/marthastewart and other omnichannel partners including www.amazon.com/marthastewart and www.walmart.com .



“We are thrilled to be partnering with Innovative Food Holdings on Martha Stewart gift baskets that include an assortment of her favorite food and beverage items from various purveyors around the world,” says Carolyn D’Angelo, President of the Home Division at Marquee Brands.

“I am excited to announce our partnership with Marquee Brands and Martha Stewart to provide specialty curated food gift baskets through IVFH’s e-commerce platform,” stated Sam Klepfish, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings. “Partnerships are a key component to our growth strategy, and we look forward to further expansion of opportunities in this area. We are proud to offer our customers these exceptional gift baskets for the holiday season.”

Selected Initial Martha Stewart Gift Baskets Include:

Spanish Tapas Collection – A tapas-style, pick-your-own menu creates a lively, convivial soiree. Tapas can go from gift basket to serving plate in just a few minutes.

American-Made Makers – Enjoy American culinary artistry with this hand-picked selection of artisanal foods from some of the country’s most celebrated producers. Filled with award-winning cheeses, fruity olive oil, dry-cured charcuterie, rich honey, nuts and crackers, this is simply the perfect gift for foodies everywhere.

Antipasto Classics – A carefully-curated collection featuring a bountiful selection of Italian cheeses, bright green Sicilian olives, traditional wreath-shaped crackers from Puglia and our favorite American-made prosciutto.

Best of Britain – A brilliant gift overflowing with the UK's finest treats – prize-winning cheeses, sweet and sour chutney, traditional marmalade, rich clotted cream, buttery wheat crackers, pungent mustard and, of course, Martha’s signature Breakfast Blend tea.

French Picnic – Tucked into a reusable woven-wood basket, this gift includes a collection of our favorite French ingredients - the best quality butter, classic Jambon de Paris, pungent grainy mustard, and briny cornichons. Enjoy with a variety of imported cheeses - some aged and crumbly, like the bright orange Mimolette; others decadent and creamy, like the Saint Andre triple crème. Pair them with Martha’s favorite apricot jam and the very best ready-to-bake all-butter croissants. We even include our favorite French sweet treat, pâte de fruits, a sugar-coated confiseur.

Luxury Hamper – This extraordinary gift includes the highest quality ingredients from some of the finest producers. Petrossian’s world-renowned caviar and delicately smoked salmon, our favorite ready-to-bake all-butter croissants, a selection of the finest French cheeses, rich country pate, pungent grainy mustard, briny caperberries and more.

New England Breakfast – This delightful gift features a selection of our favorite breakfast treats – pure Vermont maple syrup, the best quality cultured butter, lightly smoked apple wood bacon, award-winning cheeses, and Martha’s Organic, Fair Trade medium roast coffee – all produced by some of the best New England makers. We also include a recipe for Martha’s delicious popovers – a breakfast treat that Martha regularly serves at her home, Skylands, in Seal Harbor, Maine.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc is an interconnected data driven platform of small, specialty food companies serving business and consumer customers. IVFH’s direct-to-chef platform offers efficient, cost effective, and transparent sourcing and distribution of over 7,000 specialty food products. The Company’s direct-to-chef operating subsidiaries, Artisan Specialty Foods, Food Innovations, and Gourmet Foodservice Group make daily deliveries of hard to source, specialty foods to thousands of chefs nationwide. In addition, through its subsidiaries, the Company owns and operates a number of leading specialty food direct-to-consumer eCommerce websites including www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com .

About Marquee Brands:

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channel, geography and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e- commerce.www.marqueebrands.com

About Martha Stewart:

Martha Stewart is an Emmy Award-winning television show host, entrepreneur, bestselling author of over 95 books, and America's trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Millions of people rely on Martha Stewart as a source of useful "how-to" information for all aspects of everyday living cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, holidays, healthy living and pets. The Martha Stewart brand reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Her branded products can be found in over 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations. Visit www.marthastewart.com .

The Martha Stewart brand is owned by Marquee Brands, a leading global brand owner and marketer, owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” or “expect.” The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact: Ronit Wallerstein Andrew M. Berger Investor Relations Managing Director Innovative Foods Holdings, Inc. SM Berger & Company, Inc. (718) 645-1755 (216) 464-6400 rwallerstein@IVFH.com andrew@smberger.com



