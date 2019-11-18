Rockcliff Intersects High-Grade Copper Below the Rail Deposit, Drill Program Increased to 15,000 Metres

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockcliff Metals Corporation (“Rockcliff” or the “Company”) (CSE: RCLF) (FRANKFURT: RO0, WKN: A2H60G) is pleased to announce that new drill core assay results have extended high-grade mineralization below the existing 100% owned NI 43-101 Indicated resource Rail deposit, located in Snow Lake, Manitoba. The Rail property drill program has now been increased to 15,000 metres from its original 10,000-metres. The increase in drill metres is the result of positive assay results (tabled below) which has extended copper mineralization below the Rail deposit from 200 metres vertical to 500 metres vertical. Additional drilling will also focus along strike of the Rail deposit where several nearby priority-one geophysical anomalies have been identified which could represent additional copper-bearing mineralization.



The Company has received assay results from the first five drill holes (see table below). All holes intersected high-grade Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (“VMS”) mineralization below the Rail deposit.The results for drill holes RL19-062 and RL19-064 were released on September 26, 2019.

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu% Au gpt Zn% Ag gpt CuEq %* RL19-062 250.46 254.06 3.60 5.09 1.57 1.98 21.00 7.04 RL19-063 267.73 273.07 5.34 1.23 0.38 0.46 4.33 1.69 includes 270.66 272.50 1.84 2.42 0.61 0.44 7.28 3.04 RL19-064 335.23 337.67 2.44 8.76 2.20 1.03 24.61 10.78 RL19-065 472.17 474.21 2.04 2.60 0.76 0.70 6.66 3.41 RL19-066 537.86 540.00 2.14 1.76 1.14 0.97 6.79 2.92

(m) = metres represent down the hole thickness as true thicknesses are not currently known, g/t = grams per tonne. *CuEq = copper equivalent value used: US$3.00/pound copper, US$1300/ troy ounce gold, US$1.15/pound zinc and US$20 /per ounce silver. 100% metal recoveries were applied. *CuEq = Cu grade (%) + [Zn grade (%) X Zn price per lb / Cu price per pound] + [Au grade (g/t) X Au price per gram / Cu price per tonne X 100] + [Ag grade (g/t) X Ag price per gram / Cu price per tonne X 100].

Rockcliff’s President and CEO Alistair Ross commented: “Drill results to date have extended high grade copper mineralization below the existing Rail deposit to 500 metres vertical. With two drills operating around the clock and a total of 15,000 metres now budgeted, we look forward to determining the limits of this extensive copper bearing system on the Rail property."

Figure1: Rail longitudinal section outlining Rail deposit, mineralized down the hole drill intercepts and geophysical borehole anomalies associated with and proximal to the Rail deposit.

Additional drill hole information is highlighted below.

Hole ID UTM Easting UTM Northing Dip (degrees) Azimuth (degrees) Depth (metres) RL19-062 397495 6068630 -50 270 533 RL19-063 397495 6068630 -59 270 380 RL19-064 397495 6068630 -66 270 476 RL19-065 397593 6068630 -62 270 636 RL19-066 397593 6068628 -68 270 695

The Rail Deposit: National Instrument 43-101 Indicated Resource (“NI 43-101 Compliant Resource”)

Rockcliff filed an initial NI 43-101 Compliant Resource on the Rail Deposit on December 20, 2010. The report entitled “Mineral Resource Evaluation, Rail Polymetallic Sulphide Deposit, Snow Lake, Manitoba”, dated December 19, 2010 (the “Rail Deposit Report”), was prepared by Sébastien Bernier, M. Sc., P.Geo, and Dominic Chartier, P.Geo., qualified persons under National Instrument 43-101, on behalf of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. (“SRK”). The Rail Deposit Report is available for viewing on the SEDAR profile for Rockcliff Resources Inc. (“Rockcliff Resources”), the predecessor of the Company, at www.sedar.com.

The Mineral Resource Statement for the Rail Deposit is reported at a cut-off grade of 2.0% copper. The statement includes metal grades for copper, zinc, gold and silver but not lead because this metal is present at near detection limits. The Mineral Resource Statement for the Rail Deposit is summarized in Table 1.

Table 1: Mineral Resource Statement*, Rail Polymetallic Sulphide Deposit,

Manitoba, SRK, November 4, 2010

Resource Category Quantity Grade Contained (tonnes) Cu (%) Zn (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (pounds) Indicated 822,000 3.04 0.90 0.66 9.25 55,090,000 Inferred - - - - - -

*Reported at a cut-off grade of 2.0 percent copper. Cut-off grade is based on copper price of US$3.00 per pound and a metallurgical recovery of eighty percent, without considering revenues from other metals. All figures rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 2.0%copper to reflect “the reasonable prospects” for economic extraction. SRK considers the Rail Deposit to be amenable to extraction using underground mining methods. The mineral resources presented in the Mineral Resource Statement for the Rail Deposit in Table 1 are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources will be converted into mineral reserves. The Indicated Mineral Resource for the Rail Deposit was classified according to the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (December 2005) by Sebastien Bernier, P. Geo (APGO#1847), an appropriate independent person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Samples of half core were packaged and shipped directly from Rockcliff’s field office to TSL Laboratories (“TSL”), in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. TSL is a Canadian assay laboratory and is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. Each bagged core sample was dried, crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh and a 250g pulp was pulverized to 95% passing 150 mesh for assaying. A 0.5g cut was taken from each pulp for base metal analyses and leached in a multi acid (total) digestion and then analyzed for copper, lead, zinc and silver by atomic absorption. Gold concentrations are determined by fire assay using a 30g charge followed by an atomic absorption finish. Samples greater than the upper detection limit (3000 ppb) are reanalyzed using fire assay gravimetric using a 1 AT charge. Rockcliff inserted certified blanks and standards in the sample stream to ensure lab integrity. Rockcliff has no relationship with TSL other than TSL being a service provider to the Company.

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a well-funded Canadian resource development and exploration company with near-term copper production potential, and a fully functional +1000 tonnes per day permitted leased processing and tailings facility. The Company owns and options several advanced-stage, high-grade copper and zinc dominant VMS deposits in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is home to the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company’s extensive portfolio of properties totals over 4,500 square kilometres and includes eight of the highest-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits and several lode-gold properties including the historic Rex-Laguna gold mine, Manitoba’s first and highest-grade gold mine.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Rockcliff believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

