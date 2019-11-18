Webscale Named an Innovator in Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Micro Quadrant

2019 Market Report Recognizes Company’s Multi-Cloud, SaaS-Based ADC

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale, Digital Cloud Company, today announced that it has been recognized by Markets & Markets, the global industry research and consulting company, as an “Innovator” in the Application Delivery Controller (ADC) market in its latest report . Webscale joins the company of other leaders covered in the report such as F5, Cloudflare, and Citrix.



“Webscale delivers a cloud-agnostic, Software as a Service (SaaS)-based Application Delivery Controller (ADC) to all its customers,” says the report. “The company is a leader in delivering application delivery controller solutions in the market.” The report also highlights the company’s ability to deliver application scalability, load balancing, high performance, outage prevention, improved security, and simple management, across multiple cloud providers. Furthermore, it discusses Webscale’s SaaS-based models providing insights into security, scalability, and performance and its machine learning capabilities applied at scale, across the client base.

“We are grateful to Markets & Markets for covering our disruptive cloud application delivery platform in their ADC report,” said Sonal Puri, CEO of Webscale. “The Webscale platform uses our over-the-top cloud ADC at its foundation, to make global B2B and B2C brands successful by delivering blazing fast performance, high availability, and robust security for digital applications. All this, while replacing prohibitively expensive premium content delivery networks (CDNs), complex image management solutions, and web application firewalls (WAFs).”

About Webscale

Webscale, the Digital Cloud Company, is the leader in converged software for hyperscale cloud automation. Delivered as-a-Service, the Webscale platform allows businesses of all sizes to benefit from infinite scalability, load balancing, high performance, outage prevention, improved security, and simple management in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services (AWS Advanced Partner), Google Cloud Platform (Google Cloud Platform Partner), and Microsoft Azure (Microsoft Partner Network). Webscale enables digital transformation for B2C, B2B, and B2E e-commerce and enterprise customers in seven countries and for seven of the Fortune 1000 businesses and seven of the Internet Retailer Top 500 . The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, with offices in Boulder, CO, and Bangalore, India.

Media Contact:

Andrew Humber

Webscale

pr@webscale.com

+1 (408) 416 7943



