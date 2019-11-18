Cadence Aerospace Names Bernard P. Chowaniec Vice President, General Manager of Cadence Aerospace—Tell Tool

/EIN News/ -- ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadence Aerospace, a provider of highly complex aerospace components and assemblies to commercial and defense customers, today appointed Bernard (Ben) P. Chowaniec as Vice President, General Manager of Cadence Aerospace—Tell Tool. With Centers of Excellence based in the U.S. and Mexico, Cadence Aerospace serves the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms.



Reporting to Thomas C. Hutton, Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Aerospace, Mr. Chowaniec will direct daily operations at the Company’s Tell Tool business in Westfield, Massachusetts, managing manufacturing processes, profit and loss, business planning, quality, staffing and customer engagement. Most recently, he served Cadence Aerospace as Vice President—Operations and has successfully overseen day-to-day functions across Cadence locations, with a focus on the Tell Tool business, to support overall growth and continuous improvement.

As part of this operations leadership restructuring, Edward (Eddie) Torres, previously serving as Vice President, General Manager for Cadence—Tell Tool, has been named Vice President—Operations at Cadence Aerospace and will report to Dennis Orzel, Chief Operating Officer of Cadence Aerospace. Mr. Torres now will work with the Company’s Washington state team to support the Giddens Industries, Inc. business, focusing chiefly on strategic planning and goal setting in key areas including quality, materials, delivery, cost and manufacturing engineering.

“I have known Ben for a very long time and am delighted to have him join our Company’s Senior Leadership Team. He has a proven track record in both OEM and Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) sectors for meeting business goals, driving continuous improvement and building and maintaining solid customer relationships. Ben’s strong manufacturing and operations expertise are valuable assets at Cadence, and his work ethic and commitment to the business often are unmatched,” said Thomas C. Hutton, Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Aerospace. “Further, as Eddie relocates to Washington state to support our Giddens Industries business, we thank him for his invaluable contributions in the achievement of goals and objectives at Cadence Tell Tool, most notably doubling revenues for the business. A deeply experienced executive in Quality Assurance, Quality Systems, Quality Inspection, Supplier Quality and Operations Management, Eddie brings a wealth of proficiency and an integral operations perspective to his new role.”

Mr. Chowaniec’s career is highlighted by a 32-year tenure at Pratt & Whitney where he held leadership positions in four different segments of the company’s OEM and MRO businesses, including areas focused on component manufacturing and component repair. As a Pratt & Whitney veteran, he led transformational leadership roles in engine final assembly and test as well as engine level overhaul. Mr. Chowaniec also served as an Achieving Competitive Excellence (ACE) Team Leader for Pratt’s Turbine Module Center, and earlier during his career with the company, he held the positions of Blade Quality Manager, Product Line Manager, Vane Cell Manager and Senior Methods Engineer. Mr. Chowaniec earned both a Master of Science in Organization Management and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology from Central Connecticut State University as well as an Associate Degree in Manufacturing Engineering from Greater New Haven State Mechanical College.

“As our Company continues investing in our people to create highly effective, innovative and motivated teams with common objectives and shared values that align with customer strategies, I am excited to welcome Ben to his new position at Cadence,” said Dennis Orzel, Chief Operating Officer of Cadence Aerospace. “I look forward his contributions, expert focus and seeing his strong component experience at work at our Tell Tool business, especially as we continue building upon the positive momentum that Eddie and his team successfully established during the past year.”

About Cadence Aerospace

Cadence Aerospace, a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, is a leading aerospace and defense industry supplier committed to achieving success with its business partners through active engagement, aligned manufacturing and sourcing strategies, and industry-leading capabilities. The Company’s Centers of Excellence, based in the U.S. and Mexico, produce machined parts, subassemblies, assemblies and repair and overhaul services for the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms. With clearly defined products and services, complementary capabilities, positions on programs offering long-term growth, a balanced and global aerospace, commercial and defense portfolio, Cadence Aerospace offers outstanding quality and delivery at cost-competitive prices to aerospace and defense companies globally.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including aerospace & defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company’s position as leading competitors in their field.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90e25d2c-4eeb-4928-89ed-797beed89248

Bernard P. Chowaniec Vice President and General Manager, Cadence Aerospace-Tell Tool



