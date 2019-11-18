Cannabix Technologies Reaches Development Milestone with Marijuana Breathalyzer Devices – Provides New Pictures

Cannabix is developing Marijuana Breathalyzer devices to give law enforcement and employers a tool to enhance public safety

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of marijuana breathalyzer devices for law enforcement and the workplace, reports that engineers have completed assembly of a handheld portable version of the (UBC) THC Breath Analyzer and are preparing the device to build upon promising human tests conducted earlier this year in Kelowna BC. Over the last several weeks, Company engineers have reduced the size of several components inside the THCBA for a compact handheld device. Cannabix has been conducting extensive lab testing with the new device. The THC Breath Analyzer (“THCBA”) incorporates sensitive microfluidic sensor technology for the detection of ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) from breath. Furthermore, several software upgrades are being completed to use cloud-based machine learning (ML) techniques to process data more quickly. Initial ML analysis will be performed by experts at UBC. Cannabix is commissioning several additional units in the short term and expects that these devices will be available for broader multisite testing this winter. The Company has made the first pictures of the newly built THCBA available on its website at cannabixtechnologies.com.



Dr. Mina Hoorfar stated, “We have been working hard in collaboration with Cannabix to optimize the device and its components. Our mutual goal continues to be developing an affordable, portable, fast and accurate device for use with a range of potential users.”

Rav Mlait, CEO, stated, “Our team has been working intensely on our devices for the law enforcement and workplace markets. Several additional police, private and government related agencies have been in touch with Cannabix this fall, showing interest in piloting our devices, as marijuana use for recreational and medical purposes is expanding across various jurisdictions in the United States and we have surpassed one year of recreational use across Canada. Furthermore, we are seeing police and others becoming more open to new technologies related to cannabis impairment detection. We are very excited for the additional prospects for the THCBA because of its single stage, direct breath capability, compact portable design and ability to provide results quickly.”

The Company reports that it has improved several components within its FAIMS (field asymmetric waveform ion mobility spectrometry) THC detection device. More recently, engineers have enhanced sample flow conditions within the unit, worked intensely on ion optics and are testing a new multi-plate detector unit. The Company is also pleased to report that it has been testing with both direct breath and breath collection methods using the FAIMS system.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leader in marijuana breathalyzer development for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix has established breath testing technologies in the pursuit of bringing durable, portable tools to market to enhance detection of marijuana impaired driving offences on roads at a time when marijuana is becoming legal in many global jurisdictions. Cannabix is working to develop drug-testing devices that will detect THC- the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes intoxication- using breath samples. In particular, Cannabix is focused on developing breath testing devices for detection of recent use of THC, in contrast to urine testing for THC metabolite that requires an invasive collection and reflects usage, days or even weeks earlier. The devices will also be useful for other practical applications such as testing employees in the workplace where impairment by THC can be hazardous.

