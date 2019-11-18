/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Executive Officer of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Mike Tuchen had a clear message: The cloud business is exploding; it grew 100% again this quarter. The deal sizes are growing and within the next few years, 100% of new sales will be in the cloud.



In a far-ranging interview with the CEO we discussed the future of the business and all of technology.

Read: Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) CEO Interview – Someday, all of Talend’s New Recurring Revenue will be from the Cloud

