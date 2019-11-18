Sumo Logic Launches App Intelligence Partner Program

New Program Extends Sumo App Ecosystem and Enables Partners to Develop Integrations with the Sumo Logic Platform to Deliver Continuous Intelligence for DevSecOps at Cloud Scale

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic, the leader in continuous intelligence, today announced the Sumo Logic App Intelligence Partner Program, which is designed to help its Independent Software Vendor (ISV) ecosystem extend the value of real-time operations and security intelligence to their customers at cloud scale. Building off Sumo Logic’s existing library of partner applications, the new program enables technology partners to quickly create compelling bi-directional integrations with the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform that provide increased value to joint customers through greater visibility and intelligence from their data.



“Today’s businesses are in a state of disruption as they work to deal with a tsunami of data due to the rise of modern applications and the rapid adoption of new tools and models such as Kubernetes and DevSecOps. Furthermore, customers are demanding greater visibility across their entire digital operations to improve how they identify and resolve issues and secure their digital businesses,” said John Coyle, vice president, business and corporate development, Sumo Logic. “We are launching our new App Intelligence Partner Program to encourage collaboration and create a rich community with our partners and customers to address these demands. The effort extends our current integration program, which has over 150 different applications, to now enable partners to build certified apps directly for the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform. These applications will provide customers with greater visibility and actionable intelligence to solve specific business problems and be easy for users to discover and deploy in their Sumo Logic environments.”

The first examples of the Sumo Logic App Intelligence Partner Program were included in the company’s recently announced Continuous Intelligence Solution for Kubernetes. These partner created apps and integrations give customers out-of-the-box solutions to help them discover and resolve issues faster and provide greater security to their Kubernetes environment. The initial list of companies in the App Intelligence Partner Program include: Armory, Aqua Security, CircleCI, CloudFlare and StackRox.

“Our mission is to make the job of DevOps and security teams easier by providing them insights and context on vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, runtime threats and other policy violations,” said Wei Lien Dang, co-founder, vice president of product, StackRox. “Partnering with Sumo Logic to integrate our Kubernetes security insights into its Continuous Intelligence platform made perfect sense to help streamline remediation for our joint customers. We really appreciated the level of access and support Sumo Logic provided to help us quickly develop our app and shorten the time-to-value for our customers.”

The Sumo Logic App Intelligence Partner Program

Sumo Logic’s partner program delivers comprehensive solutions and expertise for monitoring, troubleshooting and security of today’s modern applications, including a robust library of Sumo Logic-built integrations for its ecosystem. To support the growing list of technology partners interested in developing applications on the Sumo Logic platform, the company now offers a combination of tools, technical training and access to Sumo Logic technical experts to help them quickly develop and certify applications. More specifically, the partner program provides:

Knowledge - Sumo Logic documentation, training videos and other technical resources to help partners learn how to quickly build Sumo Logic dashboards and searches.





Sumo Logic documentation, training videos and other technical resources to help partners learn how to quickly build Sumo Logic dashboards and searches. Tools - Access to a fully functional Sumo Logic enterprise account that partners can use for app development and testing.





Access to a fully functional Sumo Logic enterprise account that partners can use for app development and testing. Certification - Technical reviews by Sumo Logic experts to certify partner apps.





Technical reviews by Sumo Logic experts to certify partner apps. Visibility - Partner apps are showcased in the Sumo Logic app catalog as well as promoted on the Sumo Logic website to help enhance exposure of their apps to the over 2,000 customers using Sumo Logic’s award-winning Continuous Intelligence Platform.

“We partnered with Sumo Logic to enable our customers to get rich and fast insights about events and trends from their websites, applications and APIs that are behind Cloudflare's network. The Cloudflare App for Sumo Logic is an integral component of this capability,” said Simon Steiner, Product Partnerships Lead, Cloudflare. “The support and resources provided by Sumo Logic were essential to releasing the integration in a short period of time, which has resulted in enabling more customers to get real-time analytics and insights about their applications' security and performance.”

The Sumo Logic platform enables partners to leverage a large and growing ecosystem of integrations. This includes apps for widely used cloud services from AWS, GCP, Azure and leading SaaS companies in their respective markets such as Okta, PagerDuty and Crowdstrike, among others. These applications are customizable and come with best practices included, enabling solution providers and resellers to provide much faster value to their customers.

Sumo Logic will be showcasing its Continuous Intelligence Platform for Kubernetes at KubeCon+CloudNativeCon 19 on November 18-21, 2019 in San Diego at booth #S112.

