Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Comparative Pharmacokinetics of Community Use Naloxone Formulations

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) (“Adamis”) announced today that an article entitled “Comparative Pharmacokinetic Analysis of Community Use Naloxone Formulations for Acute Treatment of Opioid Overdose” was accepted for publication in the peer reviewed Journal of Addiction Research and Adolescent Behavior ( Link to Article ).



The article compares the pharmacokinetics of two community naloxone formulations (2mg intramuscular (IM) and NARCAN® 4mg intranasal (IN)) to Adamis’ investigational drug ZIMHI (5mg IM) in healthy subjects. Overall, the systemic levels of naloxone associated with the 2mg IM and 4mg IN were similar. By comparison, the naloxone levels associated with ZIMHI are higher with more rapid absorption. The authors concluded that “These results support the notion that higher doses of naloxone result in greater bioavailability, which may be required for reversal due to the more potent synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.”

Naloxone is an opioid antagonist used to treat narcotic overdoses. Naloxone works by reversing the detrimental effects of the opioid, including slowed breathing, brain dysfunction, loss of consciousness and death. Common opioids include morphine, heroin, tramadol, oxycodone, hydrocodone and fentanyl.

According to statistics published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, drug overdoses resulted in approximately 72,000 deaths in the United States – greater than 195 deaths per day. Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death for Americans under 50. The current epidemic of drug overdoses is killing people at a faster rate than the peak of the HIV epidemic. New provisional data from the CDC suggests a slight drop in overall deaths due to overdoses in 2018, but the number of deaths due to illicitly manufactured synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, continues to rise.

“Rapid and higher levels of naloxone by intramuscular injection may be required for resuscitation of overdoses due to the more potent opiates such as fentanyl. Death after opioid exposure can occur within minutes. In this comparison, ZIMHI resulted in higher and more rapid levels of naloxone compared to the other marketed formulations. In addition, a recent large field trial of opioid overdoses demonstrated that intramuscular injection of naloxone was superior to intranasal administration on several important clinical outcomes ( Link to Article ). We believe that the higher and more rapid blood levels provided by ZIMHI intramuscular injection could provide a competitive advantage and could be part of the solution for this devastating epidemic,” said Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adamis.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory disease, allergy and opioid overdose. The company’s SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection 0.3mg and SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection 0.15mg products were approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. In July, Sandoz, a division of Novartis Group, announced it had fully launched both in the U.S. Please refer to www.SYMJEPI.com for additional product information. Adamis is developing additional products, including a naloxone injection product candidate, ZIMHI, for the treatment of opioid overdose, and a metered dose inhaler and dry powder inhaler product candidates for the treatment of asthma and COPD. The company’s subsidiary, U.S. Compounding, Inc., compounds sterile prescription drugs for human and veterinary use, and certain nonsterile drugs for use by hospitals, clinics and surgery centers throughout most of the United States.

