Pulse Secure Recognized as Great Place to Work Certified Company

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Secure , the leading provider of software-defined Secure Access solutions, has been recognized as a Great Place to Work Certified Company.



The company's employees themselves helped earn the distinction, which is based on an independent survey of the employee experience and an analysis of the culture measured against Great Place to Work’s global benchmark data. Key findings included:

92% said Pulse Secure is a great place to work

97% say people care about each other

98% celebrate special events at the company

95% feel they can “be me”

Other notable findings of the analysis were a successful internship program with a track record of 20% converting to full-time hires.

“I am especially gratified by this recognition because it reflects what our employees think about our culture,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, CEO of Pulse Secure. “We genuinely care about our employee experience and sincerely try to emphasize the importance of a positive workplace culture, and we are grateful that our efforts have been recognized. Also significant is that our culture measures up to this well-established global benchmark of best practices.

“We strongly believe that our relentless attention to providing an exceptional employee experience across many facets – diversity and inclusion, work life balance and career growth – is critical to continually delivering market leading solutions and a high-quality experience to our customers.”

Great Place to Work conducted an extensive Pulse Secure employee survey and assessed the results against an industry comparative benchmark to achieve “Certified” rated. The Great Place to Work Certification process is based on rigorous benchmarks established by surveys of more than 100 million employees over 30 years. The resulting analytical model is used to evaluate company cultures against the best in the world. Known as the Great Place to Work Trust ModelTM, because trust is the essential element of a great workplace, the same standard process is used to create the Fortune 100 “Best Companies to Work For” and other notable lists.

Earlier this year, Pulse Secure was ranked 26th among 2019 Top Workplaces by the Bay Area News Group. That recognition, the second year in a row, was also based on an employee survey conducted externally.

About Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure provides easy, comprehensive software-driven Secure Access solutions for people, devices, things and services that improve visibility, protection and productivity for our customers. Our suites uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT in a Zero Trust world. Over 23,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance. Learn more at www.pulsesecure.net .

