CognitiveScale’s Cortex Certifai Wins at the Global Annual Achievement Awards for Artificial Intelligence

World’s first automated scanner for black-box AI models that detects and scores vulnerabilities in most types of machine learning and statistical models wins for Responsible AI and Ethics

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CognitiveScale, The Trusted AI Company, today announced that its Cortex Certifai product, the world’s first automated scanner for black-box AI models that detects and scores vulnerabilities in most types of machine learning and statistical models, has won at the Global Annual Achievement Awards for Artificial Intelligence for “Responsible AI and Ethics.”



The Global Annual Achievement Awards for Artificial Intelligence celebrate the various achievements of the AI community in developing new algorithms, products and services across a number of different categories and industries. This year, 51 awards across seven categories covered a range of topics and sectors to show how diverse the field of AI is and how its application is spreading across many industries.

“The industry response and this acknowledgment of Cortex Certifai as the winning product for Responsible AI and Ethics at the 2019 Global Annual Achievement Awards for Artificial Intelligence solidifies the importance of trust and transparency to continue to advance the AI industry,” said Matt Sanchez, founder and CTO of CognitiveScale. “At CognitiveScale, we believe that explainability, fairness, robustness, effectiveness, and compliance are the anchors of trustworthy AI and should be treated as a high priority in any project and easily understandable for all stakeholders.”

Cortex Certifai is built around a unique genetic algorithm for counterfactual explanations of black box models. CognitiveScale is currently building the core ‘counterfactual fingerprinting technology’ and the surrounding Cortex Certifai product with multi-user, role-based dashboards for compliance and risk managers, product executives, and AI developers.

Cortex Certifai helps enterprises detect and manage risks in automated decisioning systems by answering pressing questions, such as: How did the AI system predict what it predicted? If a person got an unfavorable outcome from the models, what can they do to change that? Has the model been unfair to a particular group? How easily can the model be fooled?

With CognitiveScale’s first-to-market solution enabling trust-as-a-service on any cloud platform, executives, compliance staff and AI developers are better equipped to meet the growing customer need for visibility and control of automated decisioning systems with the AI Trust Index, the first-ever FICO-like composite risk score for any black-box decision making model based on six dimensions: effectiveness, fairness, explainability, robustness, data quality, and compliance.

Cortex Certifai is available both as a standalone application for data scientists as well as a container-based scanner integrated into all major cloud providers through integration into CI/CD services and machine learning platforms.

About CognitiveScale

CognitiveScale is an enterprise AI software company with solutions that helps customers win with intelligent, transparent and trusted AI/ML powered digital systems.

Our Cortex software and industry AI accelerators enable businesses to rapidly build, operate, and evolve intelligent, transparent, and trusted AI systems on any cloud. The company's award-winning software is being used by global leaders in banking, insurance, healthcare and digital commerce to increase user engagement, improve employee expertise and productivity, and protect brand and digital infrastructure from AI Business risks.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CognitiveScale has offices in New York, London, and Hyderabad, India, and is funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Intel Capital, IBM Watson, M12 (Microsoft) Ventures, Anthem, and USAA.

