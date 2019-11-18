LogMeIn Partners with Bitdefender to Bring Robust Antivirus to Central Customers

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) today announced it is joining forces with Bitdefender to power LogMeIn Antivirus (AV), a recently released feature available to LogMeIn Central customers. Through the partnership with Bitdefender, LogMeIn AV delivers a robust and reliable antimalware solution designed to protect against viruses, malware and sophisticated online threats. Fully integrated into Central Premier and the Central Security module at no additional cost, customers can configure and deploy the antimalware feature while also benefiting from the consolidation of their antimalware into Central.



“With the number of cyber-attacks increasing year-over-year, protecting your endpoints with an advanced antimalware solution has never been more critical,” said John Bennett, SVP & GM of Identity and Access Management at LogMeIn. “We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers an antimalware solution that is powered by a world-class leader in the space like Bitdefender to help mitigate the risk of cyber threats and keep their endpoint infrastructure secure.”

“Our integration means that LogMeIn Central users will get the consistently ranked #1 Endpoint protection, detection and remediation technologies against ransomware and advanced threats without slowing performance,” said Jose Lopez, Bitdefender VP of Global Sales, Technology Licensing and Service Providers. “We are thrilled to partnering with LogMeIn to provide a single pane of glass to Central users combining the best endpoint management and security for businesses”.

The Bitdefender powered LogMeIn Antivirus includes the following features:

Antimalware: Perform and schedule on-demand full scans, quick local scans, and on-access scans to examine endpoints in depth for viruses, including memory, hard drive, file systems, and external devices connected to the computer (i.e., USB flash drives) On-Demand Scan : Examines the endpoint in-depth for viruses, including memory, hard drive and external devices connected to the computer (i.e., USB flash drives) Quick Local Scan: Examines possible virus-infected areas of a computer that are often targets On-Access Scan : Continually inspects the computer’s memory and file system for threats Scheduled Scan : Set up scheduled full scans using central policies

To register for a live webinar around the core functionality and latest updates inside Central’s LogMeIn Antivirus on November 21st at 11am-12pm EST, visit: http://bit.ly/2JPF9gv

To learn more about LogMeIn Antivirus powered by Bitdefender, please visit: https://www.logmein.com/central/features/managed-antimalware-software

About Central

Part of LogMeIn’s Identity & Access Management portfolio, LogMeIn Central is a pure, cloud-based remote monitoring and management solution enabling IT professionals to effectively monitor, manage, and secure their endpoint infrastructure. Rated the #1 remote access tool for small businesses to manage multiple computers, LogMeIn Central equips every endpoint in your network with premium remote access so you can troubleshoot anytime, anywhere.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Media Contact:

Lauren Christopherson

press@logmein.com

617-279-2443



