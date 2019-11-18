RFP360 offers knowledge management solution with unlimited storage and usage

/EIN News/ -- LEAWOOD, Kan., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFP360 today announced the immediate availability of a solution that makes it simpler and more cost-effective to create, collaborate on and curate expert proposal responses in one place and share that knowledge across an organization.

RFP360 for Knowledge Management leverages key features from its leading RFP software platform to provide a single source of truth that can store an unlimited number of proposal answers and be accessed by an unlimited number of users.

“This solution was really driven by customer input and our latest product innovations,” said David Lintz, CEO of RFP360. “We offer a complete RFP software platform that includes a long list of time-saving features, but there’s also a broader, organization-wide need for just the knowledge management capabilities that we provide.”

At the core of the solution is a library where users write, approve, manage and update all of the text, images, files and other knowledge they use to respond to RFPs and other information requests, like security questionnaires, due diligence questionnaires (DDQs) and so on.

But putting all of that RFP and proposal knowledge at the fingertips of the entire organization in the context of the applications their employees use every day is what’s driving demand for the new solution. Seamlessly integrated extensions for Microsoft Office, Chrome and Firefox, plus a new desktop app, make that connection possible.

“Organizations benefit in some key ways from this solution,” said Lintz. “They’re able to ensure that employees, regardless of department, use only the most accurate and approved corporate information — mitigating risks and improving outcomes.

“And with our unlimited user and storage plan, they can introduce a far more cost-effective, efficient way to share, access and use the right knowledge at the right time, eliminating rework, hassles and the time-wasting search for answers.”

Organizations interested in learning more about RFP360 for Knowledge Management can visit rfp360.com/knowledge-management and request a personal demonstration.

About RFP360

RFP360 develops software solutions that transform how organizations worldwide request information, respond to requests and connect — making the RFP and proposal process far more efficient, effective, collaborative, consistent and repeatable for everyone. Our complete approach covers every angle, from knowledge management and response automation to request development and vendor evaluation.

Beau Wysong RFP360 844.737.0365 beau.wysong@rfp360.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.